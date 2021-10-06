Pochettino’s disturbing exit from Sergio Ramos

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Since the start of the season, it is the total unknown on the side of PSG. Sergio Ramos, big star of the Parisian Mercato before the huge Lionel Messi blow, has still not started his Parisian adventure on the ground. Blame it on calves glitches that plagued his preparation, while uncertainty already hovered over his physical state. And it is not his words to Movistar + that will frankly reassure Parisian supporters.

Referring to the case of Sergio Ramos, Pochettino did not hide that the Spanish defender would certainly struggle to find his best level. A battle that seems difficult to fight … “Maybe the reality of Sergio Ramos is different from that of 2014, or that of Messi and Neymar. These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality. We all have in mind that they have been the best, but they have to be at their level. If they get that tag back, of course we can accomplish anything. But the fight begins to find the best version of each. The orchestra must be fair. “



