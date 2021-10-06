Polar announces Pro version of Grit X, its premium sports watch

The “ultimate” connected sports watch

The Grit X Pro is almost identical to the design of the previous model. Two new features should be noted: the round outline of the frame now looks like a compass, with the display of 360 degrees, and the screen is equipped with an Always-On mode. Apart from these elements, nothing changes, the three large buttons on the right edge are still present, the resistance certifications (military grade MIL-STD-810G) also, as well as the waterproofness up to 100 meters deep. In terms of GPS guidance, the Komoot service is in charge. The lightness being quite important for the Grit X, this Pro version still weighs less than 70 g, a great achievement.





And speaking of weight, the Grit X Pro didn’t arrive on its own, as a Titan version will also be available. It is exactly the same model as the Grit X Pro, with the same capacities, but which has the advantage of weighing 12% less thanks to its titanium design. A lighter watch that shouldn’t have a hard time finding its audience. Count nevertheless 599.90 € for this model, while the Polar Grit X Pro is announced at 499.90 €.