Polar announces Pro version of Grit X, its premium sports watch

Polar unveils its new sports watch, the Grit X Pro, a more advanced version of its Grit X. The company takes advantage of this officialization to announce a slight refresh of its Vantage V2 and Unite models.
Polar is making its comeback by revisiting its flagship product, the Grit X, which arrives in a brand new version called Grit X Pro. A connected watch still as imposing, but which should more delight outdoor sports enthusiasts.
The “ultimate” connected sports watch
The Grit X Pro is almost identical to the design of the previous model. Two new features should be noted: the round outline of the frame now looks like a compass, with the display of 360 degrees, and the screen is equipped with an Always-On mode. Apart from these elements, nothing changes, the three large buttons on the right edge are still present, the resistance certifications (military grade MIL-STD-810G) also, as well as the waterproofness up to 100 meters deep. In terms of GPS guidance, the Komoot service is in charge. The lightness being quite important for the Grit X, this Pro version still weighs less than 70 g, a great achievement.
And speaking of weight, the Grit X Pro didn’t arrive on its own, as a Titan version will also be available. It is exactly the same model as the Grit X Pro, with the same capacities, but which has the advantage of weighing 12% less thanks to its titanium design. A lighter watch that shouldn’t have a hard time finding its audience. Count nevertheless 599.90 € for this model, while the Polar Grit X Pro is announced at 499.90 €.
Updated Vantage V2 and Unite
The small Polar Vantage V2 takes advantage of the release of the Grit X Pro to adopt the same features as the latter. It integrates the Always-On as well as better navigation capabilities. A variant called Shift also makes its appearance. The model has the particularity of being associated with detachable bracelets to be able to adapt it according to your desires. Two bracelets will be included in the Vantage V2 Shift Edition box set, invoiced at € 539.90.
As for the Unite activated sensor (€ 149.90), a slight refresh is expected, with two new colors: red and green. Polar also indicates that there are changes in the software. You will be able to follow your progress thanks to a weekly summary or to have a trace of your heartbeats thanks to compatible devices.