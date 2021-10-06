POLAR launches two new watches to inspire athletes to come back stronger

Polar is expanding the family of connected sports watches by introducing the new Polar Grit X Pro, along with new features and a new look for the Polar Vantage V2 and the Polar Unite, giving sports enthusiasts the tools they need to go where their heart takes them …

Source: CP

Polar Electro, the world leader in wearable sports technology and heart rate monitors, today launches the latest additions to the Grit X, Vantage and Unite watches: the Polar Grit X Pro watch and the Polar Grit X Pro Titan watch, the Polar Newly updated Vantage V2 SHIFTTM Edition and a new red colourway for the Polar Vantage V2. This follows last month’s updates to the Polar Unite.

This simultaneous launch in three different product categories highlights the brand’s commitment to respond to the evolving relationship of athletes with outdoor sport in a context where we are learning to live with Covid-19. Through Polar products and services, the brand is committed to encouraging athletes to pursue a real adventure after research has revealed that discovering new spaces and practicing several sports bring significant health benefits. This research, based on the habits of more than 10,000 athletes, shows that theThe 20% of users in 2021 who explored new spaces the most during training recorded several advantages over those who tended to stick to familiar routes:

Sleep quality increased by 13%

16% more steps were taken daily

A slightly lower heart rate was recorded on average during running training

That said, the number of people exploring new spaces has decreased in 2021 compared to 2019, as more people exercise in one place.

In 2021, those who tried various types of sports recorded a slightly lower resting heart rate and high maximum aerobic power compared to those who played the same sports repeatedly.

Despite these advantages, there was an average decrease of 17.4% in the practice of different sports between 2019 and 2021.

” What we have discovered through our own data is that the desire of people to experiment or discover new places and new sporting experiences is on the wane. Yet what many don’t realize is that going on an adventure and trying out different sports can have significant health benefits. Those who explored new spaces on their own experienced better sleep and a slightly lower heart rate than those who stick to familiar routes Says Sander Werring, CEO of Polar Electro. ” At Polar, we’re committed to guiding athletes of all walks of life – from beginners to the best of the best – towards healthier lives, providing the tools and information necessary to get the most out of their daily routine. This is exactly what our latest additions offer: a range of devices and features to help more people than ever to awaken their true spirit of adventure. “, he added. Every Polar product is designed to take athletes to new heights, whether in sport, in outdoor experiences or in their everyday lives. Reliability is at the heart of every device, making them suitable for even the most intrepid adventurers. Paired with beautiful Nordic designs, that means the devices can adapt to any occasion, whether it’s a hike in a park or a new expedition through vast spaces.

Polar Grit X Pro – go where your heart takes you

The Polar Grit X Pro is the next step in the Polar adventure to encourage people to explore the world around them. As a premium outdoor multisport watch, the Polar Grit X Pro has military-grade resistance, ultra-long battery life, and extensive training, recovery, sleep management and navigation features. , designed to help outdoor enthusiasts deal with almost any environment. Features include:

STYLE: A premium, military-grade design with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens and a flexible and durable FKM strap.

MILITARY-GRADE DURABILITY: Designed for heavy-duty use and tested to military standards (MIL-STD-810G), water resistant up to 100 meters, and manufactured to withstand temperatures from -20 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius degrees Celsius.

ULTRA-LONG BATTERY LIFE: Up to 40 hours of training with continuous GPS and heart rate tracking, and 100 hours of battery life using multiple power saving options. Up to 7 days of battery life in watch mode with 24/7 monitoring.

HEART RATE TRACKING AND GPS ACCURACY: Track every heartbeat with Polar Precision Prime ™ sensor data fusion technology and find an exact location with built-in GPS and assisted GPS for fast locate times.

NAVIGATION FEATURES: new route and elevation profiles, step-by-step guidance optimized by the Komoot app, view the route’s elevation gain using Hill Splitter ™, and return to the start point using the Track Back feature.

ALWAYS ACTIVE OUTDOOR DASHBOARDS: New navigation and daylight dashboards that include a barometric altimeter, location coordinates, sunrise, sunset and twilight times and a compass.

REFUELING & ENERGY CONSUMPTION: Track your energy consumption and receive refueling reminders during extended sessions with the personalized FuelWise Refueling Assistant.

TRAINING LOAD PRO & RECOVERY PRO: advice to promote complete physical recovery before the next session, in particular by automatically calculating cardio and muscular loads.

SLEEP AND RECOVERY DATA: Sleep Plus Stages ™ and Nightly Recharge ™ features track sleep duration and quality, showing your nighttime recovery in one simple score.

RUNNING POWER: Automatically measure power readings from the wrist during running sessions with built-in GPS and barometer.

COMPLETE TESTS: Multiple tests, including running and cycling performance tests, leg muscle recovery test, and orthostatic test, to check body condition, calculate your performance, track your progress and customize your zones running or cycling training.

THE ESSENTIALS OF THE CONNECTED WATCH: music control with the bracelet, weather reports and push notifications.





Polar Grit X Pro

Available colors: Nordic copper, DLC black, golden white

Price : € 499.90 at Polar.com and authorized sellers

Polar Grit X Pro Titan

In order to offer athletes even more choices for enjoying the benefits of the outdoors, Polar is expanding the Grit X series with the new Polar Grit X Pro Titan watch. Designed for those who want all the features of the Polar Grit X Pro, but with an even lighter device (body 12% lighter than the Polar Grit X Pro), the Polar Grit X Pro Titan is intended for even more intensive use. and adventurous thanks to the ultra-resistant aerodynamic titanium. It also comes with two bracelets: a waterproof premium FKM bracelet and a perforated leather bracelet for all everyday moments.

Price : € 599.90 at Polar.com and authorized sellers

Polar Vantage V2 SHIFTTM Edition and Vantage V2 Red: win with the heart

Since the launch of the Polar Vantage V21 last year, Polar has been helping athletes achieve their goals and improve performance with personalized data and guidance based on body signals. Today, Polar expands its offer with the Polar Vantage V2 SHIFTTM Edition and with a new color for the Polar Vantage V2: Polar Red

Vantage V2 SHIFTTM Edition: a running and multisport watch with a premium design in two options, SHIFTTM Silver and SHIFTTM Black. It comes with a perforated leather strap and a functional FKM strap, as well as the ability to swap them out using quick release rods, so the Polar Vantage V2 SHIFTTM Edition can be easily optimized for different sports and occasions.

Polar Vantage V2 Red with H10: the new bright color option is also available in a bundle! With the possibility of pairing the Polar Vantage V2 Red with the Polar H10 heart rate sensor for better heart rate tracking. The Polar Vantage V2 is also designed to integrate the latest content from the Polar Grit X Pro via a software update. The Polar Vantage V2 3.0 software update will include the following new features:

OUTDOOR FUNCTIONALITIES: Continuously active functions including an altimeter, location coordinates, sunrise, sunset and twilight times as well as a compass.

NAVIGATION FEATURES: Plan every ascent and descent of a route using the new route and elevation profiles, and return to the start point with the new Track Back feature.

HEART RATE SENSOR MODE: Use the Polar Vantage V2 as a heart rate sensor to display heart rate data via BLE on gym equipment or mobile apps. In addition, current Polar Vantage V2 owners can upgrade their watch to a Polar Vantage V2 SHIFTTM Edition, using the SHIFTTM Edition pack. This pack includes the SHIFTTM Edition adapters and a 22mm Polar wristband of your choice.

Polar Vantage V2 Red

Price : € 499.90 at Polar.com

Polar Vantage V2 Red with H10

Price : € 549.90 at Polar.com

Polar Vantage V2 SHIFTTM Edition

Available colors: silver and black

Price : € 549.90 at Polar.com

The SHIFTTM Edition pack

Price from : € 49.90 at Polar.com

Whatever you do, do it with the heart: with Polar Unite

The famous Polar Unite2 has all the new functions and colors to help even more athletes in their fitness program. With sleep assistance, workout tips, and features that help everyday athletes find balance, this sports watch is for those looking for the tools and motivation to jumpstart their fitness regimen. Designed in a wide range of colors, including red and teal, and weighing only 32 grams, it is designed for use in all kinds of indoor and outdoor sports, allowing users to customize their watch and change the strap freely to suit their style. The Polar Unite software update will include the following new features:

WEEKLY SUMMARY: View weekly workout stats to track your progress.

ENERGY SOURCES: Find out what sources of energy and how you use them during each workout: carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

HEART RATE SENSOR MODE: Connect Polar Unite to BLE compatible gym equipment or other training devices.

Polar Unite

Price : € 149.90 via Polar.com

