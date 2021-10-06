More

    Positive for Covid-19, two participants of the American version dance at a distance, and each on their own

    Covid-19 does not stop dancers from Dancing with the stars. Tested positive last week, two participants of the American version of the show were still able to present their performance, but at a distance, and separated from each other. So on Monday, during a special “Britney Spears” bonus, viewers were able to discover a video of Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby dancing on their own (both isolated at their respective homes), but simultaneously .

    For this lunar but rather courageous performance, the couple received the lowest marks from the jury, but were still saved by the votes of the public, and will participate in the next stage of the competition, reports the site of USA Today.

    Different rules related to the health situation in France

    If the American version of Dance with the stars was able to allow Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby to participate despite the Covid-19, in France the rules are different. “The rule we have established is that if a celebrity is positive, they are excluded from the competition,” explained Gery Leymergie, deputy director general in charge of content at BBC Studios France, during the press conference of the show last August. It’s a bit painful, but for obvious health reasons, you can’t take any risks. If a dancer is positive, he can be replaced because the dancer family DALS is big enough so we will always find someone to replace it at short notice. If ever a celebrity is positive, it will unfortunately be excluded from the competition ”.

    Gery Leymergie also added that if the occasion was right, a previously eliminated couple could return to replace those who tested positive. “We will always find a solution for the show to be there,” he explained.


