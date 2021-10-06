Powerful and immersive, the Samsung HW-S61A soundbar is 50% off

If you have a TV and want to improve the sound experience at a lower cost, this good plan should be of interest to you. Indeed, Boulanger and Amazon offer the Samsung HW-S61A soundbar at 199 euros instead of 399 euros initially.

With a few exceptions, the audio part is often neglected on televisions, even high-end. This is why it is interesting to invest in a sound bar and for this Samsung is one of the best in the field and proves it with its model HW-S61A 5.0 which is currently at half price.

The strengths of the Samsung HW-S61A

A compact sound bar with an elegant design

A subwoofer and an integrated center speaker

Powerful and immersive sound

Bluetooth, Wifi and HDMI ARC compatible

A perfect sound bar in your living room

The Samsung HW-S61A sound bar has been designed to adapt to any environment. Thanks to its compact size and dimensions 764.0 x 68.0 x 125.0 mm, it will not be bulky. It offers a sober design and a fabric cover, which certainly will not stain under your TV. Also note that you can, if you wish, fix it to the wall. Samsung brings a little more: thanks to the Tap Sound function, you will be able to pair your smartphone to the bar, by bringing it closer to the latter and by simply pressing it – the sound bar vibrates when the device is detected.

Sound like in the cinema, but at home

However, its small size does not penalize it in terms of sound reproduction. In addition to the presence of speakers on the sides, Samsung integrates a center speaker to offer a more immersive experience, with clearer voices and more intelligible dialogues even at low volumes. The S61A therefore delivers a precise sound in music and clear during dialogue phases, which makes it particularly suitable for cinema. It has a dedicated subwoofer, which delivers powerful and deep bass, and its 5.0 sound reproduction makes it much more efficient than TV speakers.





This sound bar offers a total power of 200 W and has 7 speakers for better sound spatialization. But the real advantage of this sound bar lies in its ability to broadcast sound in 3D, in a way adapted to the acoustics of the room in which it is located and the content being broadcast. A more immersive way to enjoy movies and series, which is made possible thanks to the compatibility with DTS Virtual: X and Acoustic Beam technologies.

Bluetooth compatible

For the connections, there is an HDMI ARC output which will be the only way to connect it to your TV, with or without an optical adapter. The bar is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast to stream music, movies or podcasts from your smartphone. To synchronize your TV to the sound bar, nothing could be simpler: you can connect it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

