Presidential 2022: The Zemmour bomb casts doubt on the RN

Gonzalo Fuentes via Reuters
POLICY – “Eric, you are going to make 3% and you are not going to prevent me from being in the second round, but you will prevent me from coming in first”. This is what Marine Le Pen would have launched at Eric Zemmour, according to the account given by the polemicist in his book France has not said its last word (Rubempré). True or not, this anecdote resonates in a particular way this Wednesday, October 6.
In a Harris Interactive poll released today by Challenges, the essayist is credited with 17% of voting intentions, the highest total in a poll. Above all, he is for the first time in second position behind Emmanuel Macron (24%) which means that he is ahead not only of Xavier Bertrand, relegated to 13%, but also the candidate of the National Rally which is given at 15%.
A real snub for the one that was until now automatically given in the second round against Emmanuel Macron. Alas, the Zemmour variant came to spoil the candidate’s deconfinement. To the point that his own father, Jean Marie Le Pen, did not rule out Saturday, October 2 with the World of let go for the benefit of the former journalist, “if he is in the best position”.
Too many attacks against Zemmour
Which, internally, is starting to seriously disturb. To the point that, as of Tuesday, several executives seriously doubted the ability of their champion to raise the bar, while this survey was shared under the mantle. In particular, the strategy of “normalization” adopted by the staff of the RN and its attitude towards the polemicist. For several days in fact, Marine Le Pen and her relatives have been giving back blow for blow to Eric Zemmour. “Zemmour 2021 is Jean-Marie Le Pen of the 1980s,” said Jordan Bardella on the set of CNews, making many teeth cringe among historic frontists. The interim president also denounced “a form of brutality on a number of subjects” on the part of the quasi-candidate, taking as an example “the question of women”.
Near Current values, favorite magazine of the supporters of Eric Zemmour, Marine Le Pen also criticized a “form of brutality” to the polemicist, this time on the subject of immigration. “For Eric Zemmour, the presidential election is a personal and selfish adventure”, still tackled Julien Odoul on LCI. Before adding: “Marine Le Pen is not a candidate to have her name on a poster or sell books, but to save our country by bringing together a majority of French people and forging another path”.
These coordinated attacks exasperated within the RN. “I am appalled by these elements of language. Seriously: ‘yes, we must not divide the French, blah blah’. Ok Cambadélis ”, chokes a frame, which adds:“ I am annoyed. It’s completely stupid to hit him, our voters like him ”. Bitterness shared by a regional advisor. “It’s the strategy of anything. We use the arguments of the left … What Zemmour says about women is awkward, but saying ‘he’s mean’ welds his electorate and it exasperates ours. We must not forget that our members were all in front of Zemmour at 19h a few days ago still ”, laughs this elected official, referring to the program. Facing the info on CNews where he was the star.
“It’s a disaster. I wondered how long they were going to last before they got into these stupid attacks. Well here it is, not even a month. I think Zemmour is laughing ”, judges another elected, not really enthusiastic about the future of the campaign, and more generally on that of the party. Because, according to several sources, Marine Le Pen could pay in the coming weeks “the stupid purges made on fallacious grounds” who touched those who were considered close to Marion Maréchal or supporters of an identity line. In other words, that these criticisms turn into defections of RN executives in favor of a polemicist who mocks the “demonization” of which he is the object. “If the curves intersect, it will speed things up”, warns the same.
Who to defend Marine Le Pen?
Another party member shares this vision. “Frankly, I don’t see what would hold them back. And guys disgusted by the leadership of the party, there are plenty ”, confirms this source, citing in particular the cases of Nicolas Bay, Philippe Vardon or Stéphane Ravier, all three placed at a distance from the presidential system during the last congress in Perpignan . Music that begins to rise internally. To the point that some no longer run the TV shows so as not to have to defend Marine Le Pen against Eric Zemmour. And thus provide a way out in the event of a crash.
“I’m not trying to get too involved in the campaign,” admits a manager, who sums up the situation in which the candidate RN finds herself: “She got angry with her father, her niece and the policies of the movement. So when she drops to one knee, there aren’t many people to help her ”.
See also on Le HuffPost: Marine Le Pen makes an offensive comeback on immigration, here’s why