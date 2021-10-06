Presidential 2022: The Zemmour bomb casts doubt on the RN

POLICY – “Eric, you are going to make 3% and you are not going to prevent me from being in the second round, but you will prevent me from coming in first”. This is what Marine Le Pen would have launched at Eric Zemmour, according to the account given by the polemicist in his book France has not said its last word (Rubempré). True or not, this anecdote resonates in a particular way this Wednesday, October 6.

In a Harris Interactive poll released today by Challenges, the essayist is credited with 17% of voting intentions, the highest total in a poll. Above all, he is for the first time in second position behind Emmanuel Macron (24%) which means that he is ahead not only of Xavier Bertrand, relegated to 13%, but also the candidate of the National Rally which is given at 15%.

A real snub for the one that was until now automatically given in the second round against Emmanuel Macron. Alas, the Zemmour variant came to spoil the candidate’s deconfinement. To the point that his own father, Jean Marie Le Pen, did not rule out Saturday, October 2 with the World of let go for the benefit of the former journalist, “if he is in the best position”.

Too many attacks against Zemmour

Which, internally, is starting to seriously disturb. To the point that, as of Tuesday, several executives seriously doubted the ability of their champion to raise the bar, while this survey was shared under the mantle. In particular, the strategy of “normalization” adopted by the staff of the RN and its attitude towards the polemicist. For several days in fact, Marine Le Pen and her relatives have been giving back blow for blow to Eric Zemmour. “Zemmour 2021 is Jean-Marie Le Pen of the 1980s,” said Jordan Bardella on the set of CNews, making many teeth cringe among historic frontists. The interim president also denounced “a form of brutality on a number of subjects” on the part of the quasi-candidate, taking as an example “the question of women”.





Near Current values, favorite magazine of the supporters of Eric Zemmour, Marine Le Pen also criticized a “form of brutality” to the polemicist, this time on the subject of immigration. “For Eric Zemmour, the presidential election is a personal and selfish adventure”, still tackled Julien Odoul on LCI. Before adding: “Marine Le Pen is not a candidate to have her name on a poster or sell books, but to save our country by bringing together a majority of French people and forging another path”.