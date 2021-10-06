Princess Beatrice reveals the name of her first child

The princess has revealed the name of her first child, a little girl born on Saturday, September 18, from her union with the Italian real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice, cousin of William and Harry and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, has just revealed the name of her first child, a little girl born on Saturday September 18 from her union with Italian real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

As announced by Buckingham Palace on Instagram, the newborn is named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “We are doing well and Wolfie is the best of the big brothers,” said the parents. Wolfie is the nickname of Christopher, the first son of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.





This “royal baby” is the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, just after the daughter of prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, born on June 4th. Note that several royal grandchildren bear the name of the sovereign. Besides Lili, Charlotte, the second daughter of William and Kate, was also named in honor of Elizabeth II.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli’s child Mozzi is the second grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: his sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been parents since February 9 of their first child, a little boy named August.