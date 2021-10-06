PS Store: 5 excellent PS4 / PS5 games at a low price including The Last of Us Part II

Right now, PlayStation is offering plenty of discounts on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 store. To save you wasting your time combing through the store, we have a small selection of games to choose from below. prices that are worth it.

The Last of Us Part II at € 25.99

We start with very big, The Last of Us Part II. Normally sold at 39.99 €, the game of Naughty Dog is currently available at 25.99 € on the PlayStation Store until October 14, 2021. The title which received the score of 19 out of 20 in our columns offers you to live a trying and violent moment alongside Ellie, the protector of the hero of the first episode, and knocking out dozens and dozens of infected bloodthirsty or desperate survivors. Fortunately, to survive, all blows are allowed and that’s good, since all the action part that faltered in the first opus has been reviewed and corrected.

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season at € 12.78

While True Colors has just been released, the Life is Strange saga is currently offering discounts on its old episodes and more particularly on its second opus. Indeed, the full season of Life is Strange 2 (including 5 chapters) is currently € 12.78 instead of € 31.96. As a reminder, this second adventure carried out by Dontnod Entertainment puts aside the tandem Max and Chloe from the first game and offers players the opportunity to meet two new heroes: Sean and Daniel Diaz. Two brothers who, after a tragic event, are forced to flee their own home.

DOOM Eternal at € 27.99

The excellent DOOM Eternal also lowers the prices. Indeed, the sequel to the 2016 DOOM reboot is currently at € 27.99 instead of € 69.99 until October 14. The title to which we have assigned a score of 18 out of 20 offers you once again to dive into the heart of hell alongside the Doom Guy to rob many demons. Obviously, to achieve such a feat our hero takes advantage of a complete arsenal starting with the BFG-9000 which allows you to defeat many monsters in two or three movements and the classic double cannon.





Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice at € 5.99

After The Last of Us Part II, another unmissable adventure can be found at a low price … It is obviously Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The creation of Ninja Theory is indeed 7.49 € on the dematerialized store or even 5.99 € if you are subscribed to PS +. In any case, the title offers you to evolve alongside Senua, a tortured young woman who must surpass herself to find the soul of her deceased lover. To do this, she will obviously have to cross swords with many strange creatures straight from Norse mythology.

Mortal Kombat 11 at € 17.49

If it’s hemoglobin you want, then Mortal Kombat 11 is for you … and that’s right since NetherRealm Studios’ ultra-violent game is currently 65% ​​off on PlayStation Store, either at € 17.49 instead of € 49.99. As a reminder, Mortal Kombat 11 offers players to get their hands on 25 characters and go into the arena to do battle and achieve many Fatalities as bloody as they are deadly. Also note that the many game packs are also in reduction and that the upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 is free.

There are many other offers currently available on the PlayStation Store, so be sure to check them out by clicking here. It Takes Two is for example available at 29.99 €, Resident Evil 3 is less than 20 € and Celeste is at 4.99 €.