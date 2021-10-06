PS5 stocks | Xbox Series: AMD gives new estimates for ending shortages

Launched in the midst of a pandemic, the PS5 and the Xbox Series have taken the full brunt of the shortage of components, the demand for which has exploded. Estimates of a return to normal vary, but AMD boss Lisa Su has just given a new one.

Toshiba semiconductor director Takeshi Kamebuchi says chip supply will remain complicated at least during the first part of the year 2022, and some clients on the waiting list may have to wait until 2023. For her part, Lisa Su believes that the opening of the new factories built gradually after the start of the pandemic will start to produce, allowing suppliers to slowly catch up with demand and alleviate the problems. If nothing is certain, the establishment of factories that may take “18 to 24 months”, the offer could improve enough to limit customer expectations:

Chipmakers are still catching up with demand following severe supply chain bottlenecks created by the pandemic. But manufacturing plants slated for last year are likely to start producing chips in the coming months, which will help alleviate shortages of PC parts and other microchips.

As for the end of the shortage as such, it joins the estimates given by Toshiba, while hoping that the actions launched by the manufacturers can accelerate the movement. As a reminder, AMD is a particularly important company for video games, most of its chips taking place in PCs, as well as in new generation consoles.



