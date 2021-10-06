PSG: Leonardo regrets Real Madrid’s “lack of respect” for Mbappé

PSG sporting director Leonardo said Real president’s comments on Kylian Mbappé “cannot be tolerated”.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has expressed his anger following the latest comments from Real Madrid president Florentino Peréz regarding Kylian Mbappé.

Leonardo’s outrage comes as Mbappé himself has revealed that he wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid this summer. While discussing the French striker during an event organized by the media El Debate, Peréz declared: “In January, we will have news from Mbappé. I hope that everything will be settled on January 1”. Although afterwards the President of Madrid declared that his words had been “misinterpreted”.

Nonetheless, his comments were not welcomed by Leonardo, who blamed Peréz for showing “a lack of respect that cannot be tolerated”.





“These new words from Florentino Pérez – to El Debate – are just a continuation of the lack of respect towards PSG and Kylian. In the same week, a Real Madrid player (Karim Benzema), then the coach (Carlo Ancelotti) and now Real Madrid president talk about Kylian like he’s already one of them, ”Leonardo told L’Equipe.

“Florentino Pérez has already spoken to Real Madrid fans about Kylian during the week. I repeat: it is a lack of respect that cannot be tolerated.”

Further, the Brazilian leader added: “The Florentino affair has been going on for two years. I want to remind him that the transfer market is over, the season is underway. There are games going on and Real Madrid can’t not continue to behave like this. They have to stop! Kylian is a PSG player and the club fully understands that this relationship will last. “