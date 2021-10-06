PSG: Mbappé, his mother explains the choice of Real

After Kylian Mbappé (22 years old, 11 games and 4 goals in all competitions this season), it’s mom’s turn. While the Paris Saint-Germain striker has been at the center of all discussions in recent hours after his two interviews with RMC and L’Equipe this week, his mother Fayza Lamari has decided to speak in an interview with the daily Le Parisian. The opportunity to reconsider the choice of his son to join Real Madrid this summer.

“4 years ago, Real were more attractive than PSG and we chose PSG. This summer, Kylian decided on Real because he wanted to realize his dream and be at the beginning of history. Now if you add to the Real Kylian, plus 3 or 4 players in the next 4 years, this team is not the same. Kylian wants to be at the center of a sports project. (??) I also understand that the supporters are not happy But he has dreams of playing for both PSG and Real Madrid, ”explains Fayza Lamari.





The latter has nevertheless confirmed discussions with PSG for a possible extension (see the 16:37 brief).

by Romain Rigaux on 06/10/2021 at 19:19




