PSG | PSG – Controversy: Varane lets go of his truths about Mbappé’s malaise!

October 6, 2021

While he admitted having had doubts about his place in the France team after the Euro, Kylian Mbappé can however count on the support of Raphaël Varane.





Summer of Kylian Mbappé will not have been easy. The soap opera surrounding his future and his possible transfer to real Madrid obviously got the attention, but before that, the striker of the PSG had a very complicated Euro. At the heart of a controversy with Olivier Giroud just before the competition, Kylian Mbappé then disappointed with his performances during the Euro before missing his penalty in the penalty shoot-out against Switzerland. Judged responsible for the elimination of the Blues, the striker of PSG admitted that he had considered putting his international career on hold. ” From the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people felt me ​​like a problem … », He confides in the columns of The team .

Varane supports Mbappé