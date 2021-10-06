PSG | PSG – Malaise: This terrible message on the situation of Georginio Wijnaldum!

Football – PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum arrived at PSG this summer and is currently paying the price for strong competition in midfield. What to start to worry Louis Van Gaal, coach of the Netherlands.





This summer, the first recruit of the PSG was therefore Georginio wjnaldum. Arrived at the end of his contract at Liverpool, the Dutchman was free and he finally preferred to join Mauricio Pochettino rather than the FC Barcelona. An interesting reinforcement since it reinforces the midfielder, an area that has often been lacking in the PSG. Nevertheless, so far, Wijnaldum has not really impressed. Moreover, with the current performance ofIdrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera, the Dutchman finds himself on the sidelines. And inevitably, in the Netherlands, it calls out.

“Of course I’m worried”