PSG: Ramos, Messi, Neymar, Mbapp … the strong words of Pochettino – football

Despite a convincing start to the season in sporting terms, Mauricio Pochettino did not manage to dispel all the criticisms in his favor. The coach of Paris Saint-Germain took advantage of the truce to urge his stars to do what is necessary to find their best level.

Pochettino expects a lot from his stars.

Mauricio Pochettino is the head of a real war machine. A six-time Ballon d’Or, two of the most talented strikers in the world, one of the greatest defenders in history, the Argentine manager has plenty to do with Paris Saint-Germain.

A double-edged sword since with such equipment, the former coach of Tottenham must achieve the high goals set by its leaders. For this, he took advantage of the international truce to warn his troops.

Executives put under pressure

In an interview with Movistar + agreement, the South American technician sent a clear message to his main gondola heads. In particular Sergio Ramos, who has still not started with Paris due to recurring injuries, or even Lionel Messi and Neymar, who have not offered their best version since the start of the exercise. Maybe the reality of Sergio Ramos is different from that of 2014, or that of Messi and Neymar , said the 49-year-old.

These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality. We all have in mind that they have been the best, but they have to be their level. If they get that label, of course we can accomplish anything. But the fight begins to find the best version of each. The orchestra must be fair , said the former central defender, who expects much more from these former glories of La Liga.

Pochettino admiring the NMN

Obviously, Pochettino will do everything to find the right balance. For this, he intends to rely on the obvious qualities of his three offensive stars in order to move in the right direction. What they value most is spontaneity. They are not looking for a referral, they are looking for the natural. That you can establish a relationship of trust in which you feel free to tell him what you think about it and vice versa , continued the Ile-de-France coach.

The trainer must seek this complicity with the player and not deceive him. Then, in the locker room, the privileges are granted by the nature of the other. They are big names, but the collective performance is the one that will give you the opportunity to win , ended the former Southampton coach. If it manages to find this much sought-after balance, PSG could cause serious damage on the European scene. It is up to Pochettino to show the way.





