PSG: Ramos, Messi, Neymar … Pochettino scratches the stars of the locker room

In an interview with Movistar +, the PSG coach pointed out the level of executives in his locker room, far from their usual standards.

Faced with the first criticisms of the season since the defeat in Rennes (2-0), Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, gave an interview to Movistar +. In it, the Argentine technician evokes in particular the current forms of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Neymar, judged below their standards of yesteryear.

“Maybe the reality of Sergio Ramos is different from that of 2014, or that of Messi and Neymar. These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to the reality. We all have in mind that they have been the best, but they must be at their level “, estimated the coach of PSG, who will need them to shine.

“The privileges are granted by the nature of the other”

According to him, the collective success of Ile-de-France residents will go through a return to the foreground of these three. “If they get that tag back, of course we can accomplish anything. But the fight begins to find the best version of each. The orchestra has to be fair.”, he analyzed, while Paris is leading the Ligue 1.





If the score is not yet perfect, Mauricio Pochettino is however pleased to be able to rely on such players and has unveiled part of his method, based on spontaneity. “What they value most is spontaneity. They don’t look for a referent, they look for the natural. That you can establish a relationship of trust in which you feel free to tell him what you think about it and vice versa. The coach must seek this bond with the player and not deceive him. “

“Then, in the locker room, the privileges are granted by the nature of the other. They are big names, but the collective performance is the one that will give you the possibility of winning”, said the former Tottenham, who discovered in Paris the difficulty of managing a locker room made up of many stars, known for its complexity.