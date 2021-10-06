PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: a big blow signed by Pogba to forget Mbappé?

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

The Kylian Mbappé affair (22) is starting to turn sour. Since the PSG striker poured out in the French media yesterday, Real Madrid has restarted the machine and seems to be wisely waiting for the winter transfer window to return to action.

If Florentino Pérez calmed things down last night, we no longer see what could prevent Casa Blanca from at least agreeing with the 22-year-old crack for his future. If PSG were to let Mbappé slip away, he could replace him with another tricolor head of gondola: Paul Pogba (28 years old).

“PSG wants to do something important in the middle”

“PSG are working on something important next summer! They want to do something important in the midfield, ”Fabrizio Romano said yesterday. After that of Ngolo Kanté, the name of Pogba immediately appeared on the Twittosphere. To which Abdellah responded immediately: “Kanté? Very difficult … Pogba? We are waiting to see what we will do with Man U. “

The journalist therefore does not rule out the Pogba option at PSG in 2022. Theory supported by Todo Fichajes. The Spanish site confirms that Manchester United has issued an ultimatum to the 2018 world champion: he has until December 20 to extend his contract for 3 years. In case of refusal, the Red Devils will look for a way out for him in the winter transfer window. Real Madrid, Juventus Turin and PSG are cited as potential stopping points.



