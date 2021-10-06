PSG: the exit of Mbapp is talked about internally – football

At the end of the contract next June, Kylian Mbapp emptied his bag on many subjects during two interviews RMC and L’Equipe. A public position taken by the French striker very little appreciated within Paris Saint-Germain.

Nasser did not appreciate Mbapp’s exit.

Kylian Mbapp (22) had to speak. Kylian Mbapp spoke. After several weeks of silence, the Paris Saint-Germain striker gave himself as never before in two identical talks between RMC and L’Equipe.

An expected public outing which should not have since the world champion has emptied his bag on many subjects, from his role in the capital club to the France team through his contractual situation. While many have appreciated the young man’s frankness, others have laughed yellow in recent hours.

Bad timing according to PSG

According to AS, the Parisian management has very little appreciated the release of its number 7. The first reason for the anger of the leaders is the timing chosen by Mbapp. If speaking during an international truce makes sense, Ile-de-France decision-makers believe that the prodigy could have chosen another moment when his relationship with the public of the Parc des Princes, who did not hesitate to whistle him at the start of the season, began to normalize. After such an exercise in communication, the fear of an upsurge in hues cannot logically be ruled out.

The second reason that explains the anger of the leaders concerns his agreement with Neymar and Lionel Messi. Even if it remains to be refined, it appears more and more obvious in recent games, especially after the success against Manchester City (2-0), the week passes, with the first goal of La Pulga, served by Mbapp. If he was logical with regard to his partners, the French international could also have done without certain revelations (his insult against the Brazilian against Montpellier) and will be lectured by his management on his return from the rally with the Blues, says the Spanish media.

PSG were not aware

Finally, the PSG was not aware of this shattering exit of its protection. Leonardo’s improvised rant to take over Real Madrid attests to the surprise of the Parisian board, taken aback. What to further complicate the task of the sports director and Nasser Al Khelafi to try to obtain an extension of the principal concerned, who already finds himself in a position of strength, while he will be free to discuss with the Spanish formation ds January 1st.

