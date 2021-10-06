Puel at the center of a controversy with the supporters

Threatened with dismissal, Claude Puel was kept in his position as coach of the ASSE, after the derby against OL (1-1). But he is accused of having committed a new blunder with his players and Saint-Etienne supporters.

ASSE: Puel disrespected the supporters against Nice?

Claude Puel could have been sacked by the management of ASSE for poor results, because his last team in Ligue 1 (with 4 points) was on a series of 5 defeats before the derby against Olympique Lyonnais last Sunday. He was finally saved thanks to the draw, in added time, the rival of the Greens (1-1, 90th + 5). However, Patrick Guillou, former footballer, recalls that the coach of AS Saint-Étienne has a dispute with the supporters.

He would have ignored the latter during the heavy defeat against OGC Nice at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. “When I see that the supporters claim all the players and staff at the end of the match, and that it is only the players who must be accountable to the Magic Fans against Nice… The coach is not come and that does not go unnoticed in the locker room “, he remarked in West France.





“The Greens have a coach who divides …”, according to Guillou

The former ASSE defender reminded Claude Puel that “The great coaches who succeeded were those who brought together”. However, according to Patrick Guillou, “Today, the Greens have a coach who divides, even at the level of the public”. Claude Puel was appointed to ASSE on October 4, 2019. His contract runs until June 30, 2022. Technician names are already circulating in Forez to replace him at the end of his lease. The rumor evokes René Girard, David Guion, Luis Fernandez, Pascal Dupraz or even Jean-Louis Gasset. Note that the latter was patron of the technical supervision of Sainté between December 2017 and May 2019.