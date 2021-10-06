Rayan Cherki, on his convocation with the Hopes: “It’s a reward”

“What does this first call with the Hopes inspire in you?”
I was very happy to be called by the coach (Sylvain Ripoll), greatly affected. We will say that it is a reward because I put a lot of things in place to achieve my goals. The first few days went very well, we laughed a lot, there is a lot of play during the sessions, what more could you ask for?
What does the coach expect from you?
I had the chance to speak with him more privately on Tuesday evening. We talked a lot about the team’s style of play, my style of play, what I could bring, my areas for improvement. He told me that I was there to bring the touch of creativity that I have in me. It touched me a lot because I felt that he has a rather particular confidence in me. I hope to be able to return to him on the field on Friday and that we can have a lot of good times together.
You play little in Lyon. Can selection be a way to send a message to your club?
Of course, we know that in a club I don’t have a lot of playing time, but that’s okay. I am young, I work every day to pretend to play more and more. When I saw that the coach had selected me, I told myself that it was the culmination of a lot of work since the start of the season. The French team is also made for that, come and have fun and leave for a club even fresher. I hope it will. This season is very important for me, I can do great things and I hope to be able to do them in club.
What are you working on in particular?
I train a lot. When we have one session, I always do two, I do a lot of video to see my areas of progress, on defensive work. I have made a lot of progress on the replacement, I am very satisfied because I tell myself that this work is bearing fruit. It is very important to be successful at a high level.
There are a lot of Lyonnais or former Lyonnais with the Espoirs. Is this an asset for you?
It made me very happy to see Amine again (Gouiri), Melvin (Bard), although I am in constant contact with them. There are a lot of Lyonnais in this selection, it’s a strength because we all know each other well and I hope we will have the chance to evolve together to show that the Lyon team is still there!
You have always been presented as a great talent, from the training center. Is this extra pressure?
Yes and no. In view of what I did when I was in the center, it is normal that I am expected a little more than the others. After that, it’s also important to know how to sort things out, not to always think that everything has to go very quickly. Knowing how to take your time is important, you have to know how to manage.
Kylian Mbappé quoted you when he mentioned in The team the talents he followed. What do you think ?
It made me happy, I have the chance to speak with him quite often, we discuss everything and nothing and he gives me a lot of advice before the matches. I try to take whatever there is to take from the bigger ones. He spoke of Amine (Gouiri) also and we hope to be able to play at his side one day to take maximum pleasure. “