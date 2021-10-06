Rayan Cherki, on his convocation with the Hopes: “It’s a reward”

You play little in Lyon. Can selection be a way to send a message to your club?

Of course, we know that in a club I don’t have a lot of playing time, but that’s okay. I am young, I work every day to pretend to play more and more. When I saw that the coach had selected me, I told myself that it was the culmination of a lot of work since the start of the season. The French team is also made for that, come and have fun and leave for a club even fresher. I hope it will. This season is very important for me, I can do great things and I hope to be able to do them in club.