Real estate credit supervised from January 1, 2022

Nothing really new because we already had the information, but if the rates still reach historically low levels, this will be compensated and undoubtedly offset by non-economic but administrative and regulatory measures.

We will therefore have low rates, very low for people who still have debt capacity and prohibitions on borrowing for those who do not have unlimited resources.

Is it good or bad?

Paradoxically, and behind the facade of “injustice” where one will only lend to the rich and in a limited way to the middle classes, lies rather a good decision, namely that of preventing people from getting into excessive debt.





And preventing over-indebtedness is always a good idea, because it makes it possible not to impoverish the middle classes by a risky recourse to the loan.

Charles SANNAT

