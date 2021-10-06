Real estate: the rise in prices caused a drastic drop in sales in 2021



The confinement pushed the French to want to buy bigger but the offer did not follow. (illustration) (Pixabay / AlexanderStein)

While players in the real estate market expected an explosion in sales, the rise in prices instead put the brakes on the third quarter of 2021, according to Century 21. The president of the agency network is not worried. , believing that prices will eventually drop again if demand does not follow.

The rise in real estate prices in France caused a slowdown on sales in the third quarter of 2021. This is what emerges from a report by the Century 21 agency network, which published a press release on Monday, October 4. on the subject. The company specifies that this drop has led it to reconsider its projections.





Supply does not keep up with demand

In the third quarter of 2021, the price per square meter increased an average of 11% for houses and 7.3% for apartments over one year, according to figures from Century 21. “Never have real estate prices been so high in France”, underlines Century 21, pleading for the construction of new housing in order to limit the tension on the tariffs.

According to Century 21, the price increase is the result of increased demand. The confinement has changed the relationship of the French to their housing and pushed some to move to larger. But the offer did not follow. “Prices have risen too quickly, decorrelated from inflation or the average increase in wages, indicates the press release. And even if the interest rates […] favor acquisitions, they cannot neutralize this increase. “

” Do not panic “

The effect of the increase was felt on the volume of transactions: -19% on house sales and -11% on apartments compared to the third quarter of 2020. The president of the Century 21 network, Laurent Vimont, explained yet in September he predicted a rebound in sales after the confinements.

However, “Don’t panic on board”, he declared Monday, October 4 in the morning on BFM Business. “It is normal for prices to increase and then stabilize and fall when demand no longer follows, so that transactions start again., detailed the president of the real estate network. It would be rather healthy if [les vendeurs] correct their prices a little. “