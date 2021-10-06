Real Madrid | real Madrid

Football – Real Madrid
Returning this summer after having won everything at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is starting to create a stir internally.
All is not rosy for the greats of Spain. While the FC Barcelona is going through one of the worst crises in its history, the real Madrid hardly to revive really. The recent defeats against theEspanyol (2-1), but especially in the face of Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League (1-2), have left traces in the Casa Blanca. The Spanish press is already starting to question the choices of Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid this summer, after a six-year absence.
Davide Ancelotti pointed out by the locker room
Based on information fromEl Chiringuito, it would not really be Carlo Ancelotti who would be at the base of these divisive choices. Eduardo Inda explains indeed that it is his son Davide who would be in charge and this would not have failed to create some tension in the locker room of the real Madrid. This would have been the case in particular in the defeat againstEspanyol in La Liga this Sunday, as well as during the humiliation against the Sheriff Tiraspol in the most prestigious European competition.