Real Madrid’s 7 sins from Ancelotti

With a draw and two losses in the last three games, Real Madrid are in difficulty, after having started the season so well.

Crisis or just bad luck? How did Real Madrid’s spectacular play give way to such poor results so quickly? The Marca media list in 7 points some possible explanations.

The best midfielder in the world?

Ancelotti has said on several occasions that he has the best midfielder in the world. That there are a lot of variations and that there is a lot of competition. But the reality is that the starting midfielder who has brought so much success seems more on a tight rope than ever. Casemiro is not at his best but it was obvious against Espanyol that he has no replacement, Kroos is coming back from injury and against Espanyol his shortcomings were obvious and Modric was unable to handle the team. . In fact, Real’s great start to the season happened without them. Carlo seemed to have found the relief, with Valverde, Camavinga and even Asensio, but their performance against Mallorca remained there.

Imbalance, a new problem

This problem is new. Zidane seemed to have the clear idea that with the team he had, he couldn’t go all out on offense and played with more restraint. Ancelotti wanted to change that, but it only worked as long as the team was scoring goals, which hasn’t happened in the last three games, and they are one of the teams that take the most goals. in La Liga, with ten goals conceded in eight games. The Madrileños fail to retrieve the ball as the coach wishes and also get caught too easily in the transitions as they struggle to come back.

The lack of goals is back

Under Ancelotti’s leadership, the team has started scoring goals again. Four goals against Alavés, five against Celta, six against Mallorca… But in the last three games, they have not scored a goal against Villarreal, only one penalty against Sheriff, and against Espanyol, only Benzema has Mark. The lack of goals coincides with the overconfidence once again placed in Karim Benzema, the only one to have maintained his streak since the start of the championship with 11 goals in ten games. Vinicius, Rodrygo and Asensio, who is now injured, no longer score. Jovic plays more but doesn’t score either.

Injury continues to be another front

Zidane’s Real Madrid passed 50 injuries last season, well ahead of their direct La Liga rivals. It is an ongoing problem. Mendy still hasn’t made an appearance this season and has relapsed, Carvajal hasn’t come out of the tunnel either, Marcelo could come back after the break, Bale still has a month to go… Ceballos got injured in the JO, but the latest medical report added Isco, with a back problem, Asensio, with buttock problems, and Mariano, with a blow to the ankle. The infirmary is always full.





Ancelotti’s continuous changes

The manager is one of those who have been singled out in the loss to Espanyol for the team’s general distraction, especially in the first half. Carlo lined up Kroos in place of Casemiro, as he did on his first pass, in an attempt to put a player with a clean ball exit to that position, but it didn’t work. Camavinga played more forward, he also played in place of Casemiro and even at the full-back position with the changes of Carlo against Sherrif in search of a comeback. Alaba started as a center-back, but at Barcelona he made his white debut as a full-back, where he also tried Miguel Gutiérrez and Nacho. Nacho himself played on the right, against Mallorca, and as center-back and left-back. Lucas Vazquez held the right-back position at Cornellà, but was also a winger in two games in the 4-3-3 formation. Valverde has also switched positions on several occasions, going from full-back against Villarreal to midfielder or even winger.

Hazard has not yet taken the plunge

One of Ancelotti’s goals that Zidane failed to achieve is to bring back the better Hazard. Although the start to this season is by far the best compared to the previous two years, it has yet to come out on top in the eleven. Real signed him to make a difference and the best Hazard would be a huge leap forward in Ancelotti’s Madrid potential. The coach has made it clear that the Belgian needs a great game to gain confidence. For the moment, the good feelings remain as they are, since he did not score a goal, that he made a decisive pass and that he alternates between the position of holder and the bench.

Attitude or lack of focus?

Ancelotti explained in a press conference after the loss that it has to be seen why the team’s attitude changed last week. But the truth is that Real de Carlo have conceded a number of goals since the start of the season due to mistakes unworthy of a team that wants to aspire to win La Liga or the Champions League. One of the goals that best illustrates this situation is Sheriff’s 1-2, which comes in from a throw-in and a lack of focus and intensity in defense. “We weren’t aggressive enough. We lost some duels. We changed the attitude of the technical and tactical aspect of the game,” admitted Ancelotti after the first defeat in La Liga, the second in a row and the third game without a win.