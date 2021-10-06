rebound in the André Onana file!

What follows after this advertisement

What contract will André Onana (25) sign? No extension at Ajax Amsterdam in any case. Suspended until November 4, the Cameroonian international goalkeeper (19 caps) has been requested several times by his club to extend in order to avoid a free departure from any contract in June 2022. Unfortunately for the Lancers, their manager sportsman, Marc Overmars, confirmed that the negotiations had been stopped.

“Currently we are not working on the extension of the contract, we have tried, but it has not worked. You make decisions and then you have to see how it goes on both sides. We don’t think he really wants to extend. I read somewhere that we withdrew from the negotiations and that is correct. “





If Ajax will try to part with it this winter to try to recover some money, the former target of OL should wait until next June. In Italy, his arrival at Inter Milan is also considered to be recorded. Onana would thus succeed Samir Handanovic. Unless there is a turnaround.

An ideal profile for Barça

Mundo Deportivo affirms that FC Barcelona has a very close eye on this file. Better, the Catalan newspaper adds that the Blaugranas have already communicated their plan to the player and that the latter would not be insensitive to it. Clearly, André Onana should choose between Inter and Barça. For Culés, the porter has everything the ideal recruit.

He would come to compete with Marc-André ter Stegen and has two big advantages, in addition to his qualities as a goalkeeper. First, the Indomitable Lion would arrive free, which is the type of rookie a penniless Barca is aiming for (which he did with Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Agüero). Finally, Onana knows the house culé since he spent five years at La Masia before moving to Ajax.