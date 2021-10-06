https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211005/retabli-facebook-exiquer-les-causes-de-sa-panne-geante-1051995290.html
Recovered, Facebook explains the cause of its giant blackout
Recovered, Facebook explains the cause of its giant blackout
In a post on his blog, the American digital giant hit Monday by a world-wide blackout calls into question a “change of configuration … 10.05.2021, Sputnik France
2021-10-05T07: 37 + 0200
2021-10-05T07: 37 + 0200
2021-10-05T07: 46 + 0200
mark zuckerberg
breakdown
Internet
social networks
facebook hit by a giant blackout
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@happy
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@happy
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1045889842_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92322f00b1c985aa6cf701ebbc5e5dff.jpg
Facebook explained by an “erroneous change of configuration” the global outage which prevented for several hours Monday its 3.5 billion users from accessing the social network as well as its photo-sharing applications, Instagram , and messaging, WhatsApp. The US digital giant, which made the announcement in a blog post Monday night, did not say who made the configuration change and whether it was planned. several Facebook employees, who declined to be identified and had lost access to their own tools due to the outage, told Reuters they believed the outage was caused by an internal error in routing traffic to the servers DNS (Domain Name System). Experts in computer security estimated that the failure was probably due to a configuration error, probably internally, without ruling out the theoretical hypothesis of sabotage. An attack from outside seemed much less plausible to them, because it assumed massive coordination or a very innovative technique. This is the most important failure ever experienced by Facebook, according to the specialist site Downdetector, which lists the messages alerts disseminated by users. its interests at the expense of its subscribers and control of hateful content and disinformation. It may take time to “get back to 100%” Facebook stock, already down when Wall Street opens following these comments, lost 4.90% on the New York Stock Exchange, where all tech stocks were battered amid rising bond yields. Facebook, the world’s second-largest online advertising platform, per owed about $ 545,000 (469,000 euros) per hour of advertising revenue during the outage, according to estimates by the company Standard Media Index. The social network had already suffered large-scale outages in March and July. Very relative long-term on the group’s revenue growth. Access to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp was affected Monday at around 4:00 p.m. GMT, before some users were able to access the social network again at around 9:45 p.m. GMT. Shortly after the outage began, Facebook admitted to the difficulties of its users, but did not provide details on the nature of the problem or the number of users affected.
Syrion
I’m almost surprised that no one has blamed the Russians on this yet.
8
darkmike
if it was not the act of hackers why google which has nothing to do with facebook was also affected?
5
10
2021
Reuters
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1044517040_369:-1:2356:1987_100x100_80_0_0_87c45869afa00e57dd63001194ac1def.jpg
Reuters
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1044517040_369:-1:2356:1987_100x100_80_0_0_87c45869afa00e57dd63001194ac1def.jpg
News
fr_FR
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1045889842_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21edd19431147a4cebfd8918c69041a6.jpg
Reuters
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1044517040_369:-1:2356:1987_100x100_80_0_0_87c45869afa00e57dd63001194ac1def.jpg
facebook, mark zuckerberg, blackout, instagram, internet, social networks, whatsapp
In a post on his blog, the American digital giant hit Monday by a world-wide blackout calls into question an “erroneous change of configuration”, without specifying who operated it or if it was planned.
Earlier, several Facebook employees, who declined to be identified and had lost access to their own tools due to the outage, told Reuters they believed the outage was caused by an internal error in the routing of traffic. to the DNS (Domain Name System) servers.
Computer security experts estimated that the failure was probably due to a configuration error, probably internally, without ruling out the theoretical hypothesis of sabotage. An attack coming from the outside seemed to them much less plausible, because supposing a massive coordination or a very innovative technique.
This is the most important failure ever experienced by Facebook, according to the specialist site Downdetector, which lists the alert messages sent by users.
This outage occurred the day after a whistleblower, a former Facebook employee, spoke on CBS, accusing the social network with nearly 2 billion active users of having privileged its interests at the expense of its subscribers. and control of hateful content and disinformation.
It might take a while to “get back to 100%”
Facebook stock, already down at the opening of Wall Street following these remarks, lost 4.90% on the New York Stock Exchange, where all technology stocks were battered in a context of rising bond yields.
“To all the small and large businesses, families and individuals who depend on us, I’m sorry,” Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer wrote on Twitter, adding that it might take time to “get back to 100 % “.
Facebook, the world’s second-largest online advertising platform, was losing about $ 545,000 (469,000 euros) per hour in advertising revenue during the outage, according to estimates from the Standard Media Index.
The social network had already suffered large-scale breakdowns in March and July.
These outages had a very relative long-term impact on the group’s revenue growth.
Access to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp was affected at around 4:00 p.m. GMT on Monday, before some users were able to access the social network again at around 9:45 p.m. GMT.
Shortly after the outage began, Facebook admitted to the difficulties of its users, but did not provide details on the nature of the problem or the number of users affected.