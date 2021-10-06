Red Dead Online: The 4th Pass of the Fins Shooters Club is here, here is what we find there

He was expected, there he is indeed at the rendezvous. The 4th Sharpshooters Club Pass, the equivalent of the traditional Battle Pass, has arrived in RedDead Online. It is therefore added to the weekly content, consisting of bonuses, missions, and promotions.

Among the rewards accessible by progressing through the Red Dead Online pass, we find in particular the rare Dunster outfit and the engraved Ibarra variant of the Mauser pistol. Remember that players who bought the three previous passes will have free access to the Halloween pass which will arrive at the end of the month. Those who buy the 4th pass will receive, within 72 hours, 5 legendary animal pheromones and 10 rebate ingots on the collection kit. More generally, all players can go to Blackwater from October 5 to 7 to launch the Call To Arms mode and receive 50% RDO $ and XP in addition. But from the 8th, you have to go to the MacFarlane Ranch side to get those same bonuses.

If you are a naturalist, know that Harriet needs samples. Any stalking and anesthesia of an animal will net double the RDO $ and XP. In addition, all players who log into the title will receive 3 predator baits and 3 more for herbivores. Those at or above Rank 5 will receive 5 Stealth Buffs and 200 Narcotic Small Game Bullets. By bringing back 3 samples, players will immediately unlock 2000 Naturalist XP and -40% on an item of novice or promising rank. If you prefer to poach, a 40% reduction will await you for the purchase of an established or distinguished object. In the same way, Crafting an item at Gus’ will grant a 30% reduction on the Elephant Rifle and 50 ammo nitro express. Finally, butchers will pay twice as much for the fish they catch.





New in the catalog Dedham outfit

Burdall hat

Red Enamel Weapon Modification 5 reduction bars on the sample kit by talking to Harriet

-30% on small game ammunition and tonics at Harriet

-30% on upgraded bow and base bow

-40% on the fishing rod

-50% on lures

-30% on Gypsy horses

-40% on all boots

