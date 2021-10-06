Refraining from sneezing, is it really risky for my health? – West-France evening edition

Sneeze! When the nose tingles and the urge to sneeze rises, many of us pinch our nostrils to suppress or muffle the noise, out of politeness. A potentially dangerous gesture. The explanations of Jean-Michel Klein, vice-president of the National Union of doctors specializing in otolaryngology (Snorl).

With the return of fall and seasonal illnesses like colds, many of us automatically pinch our noses when we sneeze. Either so as not to disturb, or to avoid letting out an “echo!” »Loud and annoying in the midst of colleagues or friends, especially in this period of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Yet sneezing, a reflex that we all know, has only one goal: to expel whatever may have entered the nose, whether it is a foreign body or an irritant. But holding back from sneezing isn’t really a good idea. “For reasons of decorum, we sometimes hold back a sneeze. However, on rare occasions this can lead to potentially serious complications ”, said Dr Sudip Das, a doctor at Leicester University Hospital in the UK, in a study published in 2018 from the journal BMJ Case Reports.

What are the risks ?

“The main risk of a sneeze is infection, explains Dr Jean-Michel Klein, vice-president of the National Union of Physicians Specializing in Otorhinolaryngology (Snorl). Holding back a sneeze can also have consequences on a patient’s orbit and cause edema of the eye, but also cause severe headaches, nosebleeds and even meningeal syndromes… ”

There is another part of the body that can suffer from a repressed sneeze: the eardrums. Via the Eustachian tubes (those tubes that connect our nasal cavity to the middle ear and maintain equal air pressure on both sides of the eardrum), the sudden increase in air pressure can cause a painful injury to the middle or inner ear, with potential damage to the eardrum and hearing.





Read also: He refrains from sneezing and ends up in the emergency room

But it can also damage the diaphragm, a muscle located between the chest cavity and the abdominal cavity, which is the main muscle inspiring respiration, and even rupture a blood vessel in the white of the eye … More serious: “Holding back a sneeze can even cause a blood vessel in the brain to rupture due to the momentary rise in blood pressure, causing death,” explained in 2018 Dr Gérald Kierzek, emergency doctor and radio host at Europe 1.

What to do to sneeze well?

Even if it is not socially well regarded, you have to sneeze very hard, without holding back. “Holding back a sneeze is not necessarily a good thing. What you really need to avoid is blocking the air by pinching your nose and keeping your mouth shut. People should keep in mind that sneezing is a natural reflex and it is not bad for the body ” , underlines Jean-Michel Klein.

To protect those around you from germs, it is better to place your hands, elbow or a handkerchief in front of your mouth and nose, without forgetting to wash your hands thoroughly afterwards, in order to avoid the transmission of viruses.

An essential barrier gesture because “A sneeze includes a huge acceleration”, adds the vice-president of Snorl. According to the most recent studies on the subject, the speed of a sneeze can reach “Up to 50 km / h and projecting microbes some 9 meters away”, specifies the website passportsanté.com.