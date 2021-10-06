Report denounces Chinese influence in French university

According to a parliamentary report, published this Tuesday, October 5, the French university and academic world is subject to multiple interference and foreign influences, including China.

The 240-page document revisits the “brutalization of international relations”, to which research and teaching are no exception. He describes in particular the “attempts at influence” which are no longer limited “to questions of economic intelligence, but extend to academic freedom and scientific integrity”.

According to the report, this influence is twofold. It starts with “the shaping of the image or the reputation of a State, or the promotion of an official narrative and the instrumentalization of the human and social sciences”, but also by the capacity of a country to collect ” sensitive scientific data in order to obtain a strategic, economic or military advantage ”.

“China appears to date as the state most able to conduct a strategy of global and systemic influence through its power and its capacity to carry out long-term policies”, added Etienne Blanc, LR deputy of the Rhône, who presided over the work of the mission.

A propaganda tool

Among the tools at its disposal, Beijing has the Confucius Institutes, present all over the world. The latter intend to promote Chinese culture, independently or in partnership with universities.

These Institutes are nevertheless accused of being instruments of propaganda, but also of threatening the academic freedom of their partners, and even of harboring spies.





The report insists on the dilemma facing the university, on the intellectual level and pushing the institutions to adopt constant vigilance, in particular with regard to the foreign students that it welcomes.

Raise the requirement level

To remedy this strong influence, the report recommends “raising the subject of foreign interference to the rank of political priority” and regrets that it has now “become commonplace to talk about Russian troll farms or cyber attacks coming from Russia and of China ”.

Its authors also recommend the establishment of a European Union-wide strategy, but also the performance of an audit of the security of university IT systems, as well as the creation of a “transparency regime”. on the origin of extra-European funding for projects ”.