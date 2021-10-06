Report denounces “preponderant” Chinese influence in French universities

Other countries, such as Russia, Turkey and some Persian Gulf states, are also mentioned in this report from a senatorial mission.

The French university and academic world is subject to multiple interferences and foreign influences which France must better resist, estimates a parliamentary report published Tuesday, denouncing the “preponderant, but not exclusive, place of China”.

Other countries, such as Russia, Turkey and some Persian Gulf states, are also mentioned in this report from a senatorial mission.

“But none can boast of the means and the scope of the Chinese strategy, which plays on multiple tables and no longer conceals its desire to occupy a central position in international relations”, adds the text.

Several Western countries have already publicly expressed concern about the Chinese influence strategy in their universities.

Promotion of an official “narrative”

The 240-page French document looks back on the “brutalization of international relations”, to which research and teaching are no exception. He describes “attempts to influence” which are not limited “to questions of economic intelligence, but extend to academic freedom and scientific integrity”.

The work of the mission, chaired by Etienne Blanc (LR, Rhône) is looking at a double influence.

On the one hand, “the shaping of the image or the reputation of a State, or the promotion of an official ‘narrative’, by the instrumentalization of the human and social sciences”. On the other hand “the intrusion and capture of sensitive scientific data (…) in order to obtain a strategic, economic or military advantage”.





“China appears to date as the state most able to conduct a strategy of global and systemic influence, by virtue of its power and its capacity to conduct long-term policies,” add the authors.

Confucius Institutes, nests of spies?

Among the tools of Beijing are in particular the Confucius Institutes (IC), present all over the world. Like their French, German or Spanish counterparts, they intend to promote Chinese culture, independently or in partnership with universities.

But their scorners accuse them of being instruments of propaganda, of threatening the academic freedom of their partners, and even of harboring spies.

The report stresses the dilemma facing the university, which is by nature open on the intellectual level but which must henceforth adopt constant vigilance, in particular with regard to the foreign students it welcomes.

The authors consider that the “vigilance threshold” of the French academic world is too high, unsuited to new threats and weakened by an overall lack of resources.

They recommend in particular “raising the subject of foreign interference to the rank of political priority” and regret that it “has now become commonplace to speak of Russian ‘troll farms’ or cyberattacks from Russia and China”.

The report recommends, among other things, a European Union-wide strategy, the performance of an audit on the security of university IT systems, as well as the creation of a “transparency regime on the origin of extra-European project funding “.