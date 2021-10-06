More

    Republicans offer compromise solution to avoid US default

    Leader of the Republicans in the US Senate Mitch McConnell on Wednesday offered Democrats a temporary solution to break the parliamentary deadlock and avoid the imminent risk of a US default.

    “To protect Americans from a short-term crisis brought on by Democrats”, Mitch McConnell proposes a plan in two parts: on the one hand, it will allow the Democrats to approve as quickly as possible a new debt limit which will be valid until December. This will give Joe Biden’s party enough time, he said, to approve a longer-term solution with Democratic votes alone, through a complicated parliamentary maneuver. We “Will allow Democrats to use standard procedures to approve an emergency extension of the debt limit, to a specified dollar amount to cover current spending levels through December”, he announced in a press release.


    Risky maneuver

    “This will prevent the Democrats from apologizing for the emergency they themselves have created”, continued Mitch McConnell, “And give to the democratic government”, which controls the White House and Congress, but with a very slim majority, “Enough time to approve a debt limit law through reconciliation”. Camp Biden has so far refused to use this maneuver because they consider it too risky. The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of debt of the United States. It is set at just over $ 28 trillion. This limit will be reached on Oct. 18, according to the US Treasury.

