Riders Republic: Ubisoft unveils year 1 program for extreme sports game

Riders Republic will not arrive until October 28, but players can already discover what to expect during the first year of the game’s life. Ubisoft has indeed just presented the global program for year 1!

As with all Ubisoft games released in recent years, Riders Republic will work, after its launch, on a system of seasons, containing free content and additions reserved for Year 1 Pass buyers. Therefore, this first post-launch year will be divided into 4 thematic seasons. Moreover, Ubisoft indicates that” a pre-season will begin upon release Game.

Players will be able to unlock exclusive rewards by completing a series of challenges, while taking advantage of the launch through the various multiplayer modes offered (Mass Races, Tricks Battle, Free for All, Versus). It should also be remembered that holders of the Year 1 Pass will have One-week early access to new kits, will be able to go on an adventure with Rocket Bike kits and Rocket Skis, allowing you to rock on the map and create routes. For the rest, here is what the editor tells us:





In Season 1 , winter will make its arrival in the Republic. Winter Bash will introduce seasonal progression that will unlock exclusive content and rewards by participating in limited-time multiplayer experiences, events and specific activities. Year 1 Pass holders will have access to additional original kits including exclusive skins and content, as well as a legendary cosmetic pack.

, winter will make its arrival in the Republic. Winter Bash will introduce seasonal progression that will unlock exclusive content and rewards by participating in limited-time multiplayer experiences, events and specific activities. Year 1 Pass holders will have access to additional original kits including exclusive skins and content, as well as a legendary cosmetic pack. For Season 2 , players will discover Showdown, a new epic and explosive 6v6 multiplayer mode that will take place in arenas. In this game mode, players will launch into the arenas with their team and will have to collect and accumulate more gems than the opposing team. Year 1 Pass holders will receive additional original kits which will include exclusive skins and content.

, players will discover Showdown, a new epic and explosive 6v6 multiplayer mode that will take place in arenas. In this game mode, players will launch into the arenas with their team and will have to collect and accumulate more gems than the opposing team. Year 1 Pass holders will receive additional original kits which will include exclusive skins and content. Season 3 will be an opportunity for players to discover the addition of BMX which will introduce arenas dedicated to BMX as well as new playgrounds and events. A brand new BMX career will also be available exclusively for Year 1 Pass holders, who will be able to benefit from new sponsors and events, as well as a pack of legendary cosmetics.

Finally, less important but still good to know, any pre-order of the title will give access to the Bunny Pack, which contains a bunny outfit, a blue bunny head, and a rainbow snowboard.

About Riders Republic

Pre-order Riders Republic on Amazon