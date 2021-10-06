Roberto Martinez flies to the rescue of Eden Hazard

What follows after this advertisement

He was to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor. And for that, Casa Blanca agreed to pay Chelsea € 160m with only one year of contract left. Unfortunately for Eden Hazard (30), if he realized his dream of signing for the Merengues, the Belgian is clearly in a state of failure in Spain. Plagued by injuries since 2019, Hazard has, for example, only played 37 La Liga appearances since his arrival.

On the ground, there too it is not brilliant. In the league, the former Lille has scored only 4 goals and delivered 8 assists for a little over two years. Including the Champions League matches, the record rises to 5 goals and 9 assists. Suffice to say that the Red Devil has absolutely not made a return on the investment made by Florentino Pérez. And in Madrid, number 7 is starting to tire everyone. Fortunately for him, Hazard can count on the support of his national coach, Roberto Martinez.





Martinez is sad for Hazard

“Eden lived two complicated years because of the injuries. Sometimes you look for the reasons and there just aren’t any. We analyze it from another angle. I saw Hazard winning the French championship and the Premier League with two different projects, making differences on overflows, one against one. And I saw him technically shine in a championship as physical as the Premier League. And then, with the national team, Hazard is unique. It’s a shame not to have seen Eden happy or to play more these last two years. He hasn’t been able to be at his best in Madrid and we still haven’t seen the great potential he has ”, he told AS, before ensuring that the best of Hazard is yet to come.

“He’s very quiet. He makes everything normal, so that’s why he understands that a player can get hurt. He also has a character that allows him to get up very quickly. He’s a leader, he’s the captain of Belgium and he’s been very influential in this team. On a human level, you can trust Eden and on a football level, there is not even a debate. It’s only a matter of time before we can see the best version of Hazard in Spain. “ After spending so much money on the Red Devil, Real Madrid really hope so with all their hearts.