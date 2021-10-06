Roberto Martinez, Spain-Italy, Lyon, Irving, Indian Wells: The October 6, 2021 plateau

What you might have missed between last night and this morning
1. Football – Champions League (f): Perfect evening for OL
Interview of Mbappé, murder mystery and “Captain America”: the news on a plate
Yesterday At 4:49 AM
2. Basketball – NBA: For Irving, no vaccine, no training
3. Football – NWSL: The League in the midst of a storm
The NWSL implodes. Players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly, who accuse former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley of sexual abuse, also accused their former club of forcing them to shut up, hours after he apologized.
“It is a predator, Shim told NBC. He sexually harassed me, he sexually coerced Sinead, and they took our careers away from us. From then on, there was a hold not only from Paul but from the team I was playing for.“. In recent days, several leaders of clubs but also of the League have resigned, in the midst of a scandal.
We have also retained for you
WEC – 24 Hours of Le Mans : The French brand Alpine, which finished third at Le Mans this season, announced on Tuesday to join the premier category of Hypercars from 2024 where it will field two cars.
The “MLN” tweet
If Messi is absent, another player, rather renowned for his speed, could complete the attacking trio with Mbappé and Neymar.
The catch-up video
Guest of the Fous du Volant, Nicolas Lapierre spoke about the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The former Formula 2 driver, who rubbed shoulders with the seven-time world champion in his early days, admires the battle between the two leading men in the championship.
The podcast to (re) listen to
What you are sure to follow today
1. Football – Nations League: Spain wants revenge against Italy
They had already found themselves, three months ago, in the last square of the Euro. Italy had the last word against Spain after a penalty shootout (1-1, 4-2 after tab), before winning the European title. The two teams meet for a rematch in the Final Four. For both teams, a lot has changed since that evening of July 6 …
2. Football – Nations League: Before Belgium-France, Roberto Martinez engages in Eurosport
3. Rugby – Top 14: Mourad in Collazo: “When you lifted cast iron, I turned the pages of books”
Between Patrice Collazo and “Mourad de Toulon”, the cloth is burning. The latter did not appreciate the reaction of the manager of RC Toulon after his criticism of the game and the performances of the Var club. He says it loud and clear. On the other hand, he ignites, like many, for Antoine Dupont, on the way to becoming the best player in the world … If he signs in Japan!
04/10/2021 At 05:01
