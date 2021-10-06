Roberto Martinez, Spain-Italy, Lyon, Irving, Indian Wells: The October 6, 2021 plateau

What you might have missed between last night and this morning

1. Football – Champions League (f): Perfect evening for OL

Les Fenottes have launched their European campaign perfectly. OL won in Gothenburg, against BK Häcken, (0-3), for their first match in a new look C1. Melvin Malard, Catarina Macario and Stine Larsen scored all three goals from Lyon. But the great satisfaction of the evening was the return of Norwegian striker and 2018 Ballon d’Or, Ada Hegerberg, 21 months after her last match.

2. Basketball – NBA: For Irving, no vaccine, no training

Kyrie Irving stayed at the gates of the Barclays Center Arena. The Brooklyn leader could not participate in the training of his team for lack of vaccine. Problem, New York City has strengthened its health protocols, and does not allow unvaccinated adults to take part in training and matches. The Nets player continues to flee the serum.

3. Football – NWSL: The League in the midst of a storm

The NWSL implodes. Players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly, who accuse former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley of sexual abuse, also accused their former club of forcing them to shut up, hours after he apologized.

“It is a predator, Shim told NBC. He sexually harassed me, he sexually coerced Sinead, and they took our careers away from us. From then on, there was a hold not only from Paul but from the team I was playing for.“. In recent days, several leaders of clubs but also of the League have resigned, in the midst of a scandal.

WEC – 24 Hours of Le Mans : The French brand Alpine, which finished third at Le Mans this season, announced on Tuesday to join the premier category of Hypercars from 2024 where it will field two cars.

Lapierre: “Rosberg and Hamilton deserved their places more, I’m happy to be in Endurance”

Basketball – Elite : Monaco took the floor of Boulogne-Levallois (108-81) as part of the second day. Chalons-Reims, Le Mans and Villeurbanne continued their clear round. ASVEL climbs on the podium.

Track Cycling – European Championships : France collected three medals on the first day: silver for men’s team speed and Valentine Fortin in the scratch, bronze for Thomas Boudat in elimination.

A failed start and France has given up on gold: the team speed final in video



If Messi is absent, another player, rather renowned for his speed, could complete the attacking trio with Mbappé and Neymar.

Guest of the Fous du Volant, Nicolas Lapierre spoke about the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The former Formula 2 driver, who rubbed shoulders with the seven-time world champion in his early days, admires the battle between the two leading men in the championship.

Lapierre: “Hamilton does not decline with age, Verstappen’s teeth are dragging on the ground”

The countdown to Indian Wells, the Masters race, the longevity of Monfils… Listen to DiP Impact!

1. Football – Nations League: Spain wants revenge against Italy

They had already found themselves, three months ago, in the last square of the Euro. Italy had the last word against Spain after a penalty shootout (1-1, 4-2 after tab), before winning the European title. The two teams meet for a rematch in the Final Four. For both teams, a lot has changed since that evening of July 6 …

2. Football – Nations League: Before Belgium-France, Roberto Martinez engages in Eurosport

Three years after the semi-final of the World Cup, Belgium finds the Blues on Thursday evening. We had the opportunity to talk to Roberto Martinez, the coach of the Red Devils. The rivalry with the Blues, the Belgian missed appointments, the future of the golden generation, its vision and its future, the coach has delivered on all subjects.

Martinez: “Getting great players to play together? We have to find a balance”

3. Rugby – Top 14: Mourad in Collazo: “When you lifted cast iron, I turned the pages of books”

Between Patrice Collazo and “Mourad de Toulon”, the cloth is burning. The latter did not appreciate the reaction of the manager of RC Toulon after his criticism of the game and the performances of the Var club. He says it loud and clear. On the other hand, he ignites, like many, for Antoine Dupont, on the way to becoming the best player in the world … If he signs in Japan!

“Patrice (Collazo), when you lifted cast iron, I turned the pages of books”

