Rockstar: a definitively canceled PlayStation exclusive?

If your memories are good, you can undoubtedly recall the Agent: Ambitious Spy Game case, which was announced on PS3 exclusively in 2009. Today, it seems that Rockstar has definitely turned the page. .

This is news that will probably not surprise those familiar with the matter. In 2009, Rockstar announced Agent, a PS3 exclusive developed by Rockstar North and which planted its frame in 1970, in a world of spies and spies. A title announced as ambitious, capable of transcribing the “darkest hours of the end of the seventies” and which had even delivered some shy images.

Then nothing. Despite mysterious brand renewals, maintaining the hope of one day having news of the project, Rockstar will have made total use of the tongue before visibly releasing the domain name in 2018.

Today, the star-studded R firm is driving the point home and after twelve years of posting on its site, Agent has just been removed from the list of Rockstar games. This therefore puts a definitive end to the few die-hards, thinking that the software could possibly come back in one form or another.





As a 2019 Polygon survey indicated, Agent is a game whose development began in 2004 at Rockstar San Diego. A title which therefore required long, very long years of design which unfortunately did not come to fruition. However, nothing says that the work done internally will not be used for another site, if it is not already the case. Without us really knowing it, maybe we already have Agent in GTA 5 or GTA Online …