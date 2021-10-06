Rockstar retraces his steps on this controversial update

Every week, Rockstar updates the multiplayer component of GTA V, to know GTA Online. A still popular game which, despite the years (GTA Online being released in 2013), can boast of displaying full servers. Aficionados who will undoubtedly enjoy the release of the remastered versions of the first opus, which keep leaking. But in the last few days, Rockstar faces an outcry following a controversial update. To soften the mores, the studio backtracked.

back and forth between gta online activities

The players of GTA Online have a wide range of activities open to them. Between robberies, PvP confrontations, real estate or automobile investment, there is no shortage of occupations. But lately, Rockstar decided to tackle two activities without warning: water races and parachute jumps. The only justification provided: to make room for future updates. Activities which therefore disappear overnight, embarrassing some players.

And for good reason, even if these activities are not necessarily the most popular of GTA Online, they have the merit of allowing players to unlock the “Numero uno” trophy, which consists of “ranking first in all competitive modes”. Unfortunately for aspiring trophy hunters and collectors, nautical races and parachute jumps are compulsory here. By removing said activities from GTA Online, Rockstar therefore prevents obtaining this trophy, which also allows you to obtain the game’s Platinum trophy, which requires unlocking all possible trophies beforehand.





Following this surprise action by the American studio, some players stepped up to the plate, complaining that the conditions for obtaining the “Numero uno” trophy could at least be updated. Faced with these rumblings which represent only a minority of players, Rockstar has all the same given in. Only a few days after their disappearance, water races and parachute jumps have reappeared in GTA Online via last week’s update.

“Make room, my ass. I hate it when Rockstar makes up excuses. Water races and parachute jumps are a major part of GTA Online. Including getting a trophy and rewards for your character. It is not necessary to delete them. “

Nonetheless, Rockstar cautions interested gamers that these activities are back for a limited time: “some activities now follow rotations to free up space and facilitate matchmaking between players“. Players are now warned. Loaded menus that Rockstar wants to make more readable. It remains to be seen whether this new policy will be to the liking of players in the long term. Activities that will therefore only be available for a limited time, forcing players to keep abreast of updates to GTA Online if they wish to participate.