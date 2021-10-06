Roger Moore: Death of Luisa Mattioli, the 3rd woman of the James Bond

Luisa Mattioli, Italian actress who notably shot in the peplum The Rape of the Sabine Women in the 1960s, died at home in Switzerland where she lived, relate the Daily Mail and the Corriere Della Sera. The date of his death has not been released but his son has confirmed the sad news.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm the information“, said Geoffrey, the eldest son of Luisa Mattioli, who is a restaurateur in Mayfair after trying a brief career as an actor.”Luisa had been ill for some time, so it was a difficult time for the whole family. Despite his bitter separation from Sir Roger, they had reconciled before his death [l’acteur de James Bond est décédé en 2017, NDLR]another member of the family said.





Luisa Mattioli, who started her acting career in 1956 with the Italian film Napoli sole mio!, had gained notoriety thanks to his marriage to Roger Moore. The couple had thus united in 1969 – after a few years of romantic relationship and an affair started when the actor was married to his second wife Dorothy Squires -, during a big ceremony organized in London, attended by 600 people. from the street! The couple had finally recorded their separation in 1993 but the divorce was not confirmed by justice until 2000. Luisa had then received the tidy sum of 10 million pounds sterling.

From this long history were born three children: Deborah (born in 1963), Geoffrey (born in 1966) and Christian (born in 1973). Subsequently, Roger Moore was married for the fourth and last time to Kristina Tholstrup in 2002. His wife was the mother of a grown-up girl named Christina, who unfortunately died at only 47 years old in 2016 from cancer.