Romania sinks into political crisis after government collapses

Romania is stuck in a political crisis coupled with an unprecedented health crisis. Tuesday, October 5, the liberal government fell after the adoption of a motion of censure tabled by the social democratic opposition which collected 281 votes, that is to say a large majority compared to the 234 votes required by the Constitution. The fall of the executive in place for only nine months is complicating the management of a country shaken by a new wave of Covid-19.

The number of contaminations has skyrocketed with more than 15,000 new cases and 252 deaths per day, in addition to the 36,667 deaths already recorded since the start of the pandemic. In hospitals, emergency services are complete and doctors complain about the authorities’ indifference. “We don’t have time for censure motions, annoys Doctor Octavian Jurma. With us, the emergency is in the hospitals. “





In December 2020, the government led by liberal Florin Citu, supported in Parliament by a center-right alliance, was given a four-year term. But the honeymoon between the liberals and the young Union Save Romania Plus (USR Plus) party, a local version of Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche (LRM), did not last. Florin Citu has become the pet peeve of both right and left. This 49-year-old former banker trained in the United States seemed to be the perfect soldier of the National Liberal Party (PNL) led by Ludovic Orban, president of the Chamber of Deputies. But the soldier quickly transformed in general when he conquered, on September 25, the presidency of the party.

“Have a nice trip, Mr. Citu!” “

His arrival at the head of PNL was a Pyrrhic victory. The public confrontations with Ludovic Orban were punctuated by exchanges of blows and revelations about his private life which weakened the liberal camp and supplied weapons to the social democratic opposition. The Liberals’ hiccups have also exasperated their ally USR Plus, essential to maintain a majority in Parliament. On September 6, this party withdrew its ministers from the government and cut ties with the Liberals.

“We will vote on the motion of censure to end the agony of Prime Minister Florin Citu “, Warned its president, Dacian Ciolos. This ex-president of the Renew group in the European Parliament – a post he left to start a new political career in Romania – added: ” Mr Citu missed his Covid-19 vaccination campaign and used public funds during his campaign to win the presidency of the National Liberal Party. This gentleman cannot remain prime minister. “

