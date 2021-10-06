Ronaldo tries risky header to header with Khabib

While in Manchester last weekend, ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov visited United players. The opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to afford a (fake) fight with him.

Despite the blows, despite the sequence of matches and seasons, Cristiano Ronaldo has always managed, since the start of his career, to avoid a serious injury. But last weekend, the Portuguese played frankly with fire …

While former undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in Manchester to see the game against Everton at Old Trafford (1-1) and meet United players behind the scenes, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to challenge (in joking, obviously) the Dagestanese fighter.

On a series of photos and videos published by Khabib, we see CR7 attempting to bring down the invincible wrestler and stick his forehead against that of his visitor, before a warm hug between the two friends. “He’s the best ever,” Khabib said of the five-time Golden Ball. “Keep it up champion, you are an inspiration to millions of people around the world.”





Alex Ferguson tried to get him to drink alcohol …

Khabib, who played tourist by posing with his jersey in the stands of Old Trafford, also had the opportunity during his trip to Mancunian to meet Paul Pogba, Patrice Evra, or Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary Scottish technician, who pointed out the tactical choices of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the presence of his guest, also tried to offer him a glass of wine, forgetting that Nurmagomedov is a practicing Muslim.

What gave rise to a funny exchange, as the retiree of the octagon recounted a few hours later during a conference in London. “All my friends know I eat Halal, and I don’t drink,” Khabib explained. “But today when I was at Old Trafford with Patrice Evra, Usain Bolt and Sir Alex Ferguson, Alex Ferguson suggested wine. For him, it was a good intention, I do not judge him. But I had to explain to him. I could have been strict and say to him ‘no no, I am a Muslim, I never drink’ , but I rather said to him ‘this is not a good idea, because if I drink, I risk to beat up you guys all!’ “And to conclude with a smile:” He understood the message, he m ‘said’ ok, don’t drink then ‘”.