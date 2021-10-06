Russian actress and director take off to star in first space film

Russia sent an actress and a director into space on Tuesday, October 5 to shoot the first feature film in orbit in history and score symbolic points against American competitors after years of disappointment.

Accompanied by a seasoned cosmonaut, actress Yulia Peressild, 37, and director Klim Chipenko, 38, flew to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz rocket from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan.

The challenge is to get ahead of Tom Cruise’s space film project, the timing of which is not known. The Russian team will have 12 days to shoot the space footage of a film tentatively titled The challenge, a work whose budget is kept secret and which will feature a doctor whose mission is to save a cosmonaut. At a press conference on Monday, the director and actress appeared relaxed.

This first fictional feature film in space will have the value of “experience“said Klim Chipenko, who will handle the camera, makeup and lighting in the cramped space of the Russian segment of the ISS. “I have no one to ask for advice. I have no cameraman to ask how to shoot in the window light.”, he noted.

Beyond this artistic first, this trip should allow Moscow to score a point against the American rival, in a context of growing tensions.

For the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the film must restore a blazon tarnished by corruption scandals, serial failures and the loss of the lucrative monopoly of manned flights to the ISS with the entry into the running of the company Space X d ‘Elon Musk. For Roscosmos, it is therefore about “triumph over NASA and Space X” and “distract from (his) problems”political scientist Konstantin Kalatchev told AFP.

The Russian agency had abruptly revealed its film project last year, after the announcement of a filming project aboard the ISS with Tom Cruise, the star of the saga Impossible mission.

If images have always accompanied missions in space, from the first steps on the Moon in 1969 to the publications on social networks of the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, a fictional feature film has never been shot in orbit.





The two first-time space travelers, two figures of Russian cinema, underwent accelerated training to learn to withstand the violent acceleration of take-off or to move in zero gravity.

Sign of the importance of this project for Moscow, the producers of the film are heavyweights: Dmitri Rogozine, director of Roscosmos and former Deputy Prime Minister, and Konstantin Ernst, boss of the television channel Pervyi Kanal. The latter notably staged some of the greatest moments of the reign of Vladimir Putin: military parades, presidential investitures, ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

In April, on the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s first manned space flight, symbolic victory of the Soviet Union over the United States in the midst of the Cold War, Vladimir Putin proclaimed that Russia must remain a great space power.

The country therefore intends to join the space tourism race, which has accelerated in recent months with the flights of American billionaires Jeff Bezos and British Richard Branson. Roscosmos must therefore propel Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa into space in December.

Among the other ambitions of the Russian space agency are a strictly Russian space station and a Russian-Chinese station in orbit or even on the Moon, Moscow having decided to slam the door of a lunar project in Washington considered too American-centered. But none of these projects has a specific budget or timetable.