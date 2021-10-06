Saint-Ouen: The abandoned Pierre Cardin museum comes back to life as an ephemeral art gallery while waiting for its demolition!

Until December, the old Pierre Cardin museum in Saint-Ouen finally sees life reborn within its walls, after more than 7 years of abandonment. The Quai 36 teams present Morpho, a project that presents ephemeral exhibitions and artists in residence in the disused premises of the museum.

A year ago, we introduced you to the urban art collective Quai 36, when they had invested ten walls in the streets of Versailles with monumental works of street art. This time, we’re talking about the collective’s latest creation, which takes place in an abandoned museum in Saint-Ouen: Morpho. In the premises of the former Pierre Cardin Museum, closed in 2014 and at the time dedicated to the French couturier who died in 2020, Quai 36 invited around twenty international contemporary artists, to make it a true artistic laboratory bubbling with creativity. Thus, until December, it is possible to see in this space open on Saturdays and Sundays only a “permanent” exhibition (even if it is always ephemeral), but also unique exhibitions and the works of 12 artists in residence. .





At the end of these months of exhibitions and artistic meetings, the 12 creative minds in residence within the Morpho project will exhibit their final works. Then, the building that formerly housed the Pierre Cardin museum, a designer with boundless creativity to whom Quai 36 is paying homage, will be destroyed. The address of 33 boulevard Victor Hugo will in fact give way to a student residence. As for the Colors Festival, which dressed an abandoned building in street art last spring, it is once again the real estate investment group specializing in urban recycling, Novaxia, which lends the place. In addition to the scheduled artistic meetings, DJ sets will also punctuate the last months of the old museum, before its disappearance.

Morpho Saint-Ouen, 33 boulevard Victor Hugo, 93400. Saturday & Sunday, 1 pm-8pm.

Cover photo: Unsplash.