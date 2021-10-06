Salah, Dybala, Onana, Mbappé, Sterling: The 8 transfer window information that you missed on Tuesday

Onana set to succeed Handanovic at Inter

According to information from The Gazzetta dello Sport, André Onana will land at Inter Milan next season. The 25-year-old goalkeeper, at the end of his contract with Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season, would arrive free on the side of the Lombard club and thus take over from Samir Handanovic, also at the end of his lease next June. During the summer, the Cameroonian international goalkeeper was very close to signing for Olympique Lyonnais, before the transfer failed in the home stretch.

Our opinion : Inter would make a good move by signing a goalkeeper who has proven himself in the Champions League for several seasons.

Mbappé, new PSG offer to come?

According to information from RMC Sport, PSG could soon submit a new extension offer to Kylian Mbappé. “He could be a short-term contract, and an amount similar to the last offer made in August“, specifies the media, which explains that the French international would thus become the best paid player of the Parisian club. As a reminder, Mbappé has come out of silence on his current situation.

Our opinion : In his exit, Mbappé did not rule out a possible extension with Paris. It is still hard to believe it.

Dybala close to extending with Juventus

Soon the outcome in the Paulo Dybala case? Always after The Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would have reached an agreement with his striker so that he extends his contract until June 2025. With this new lease, the 27-year-old Argentinian, whose current contract ends in nine months, would touch some ten million annual euros and would become the Bianconeri’s highest paid player with Matthijs de Ligt.

Our opinion : With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Juventus is right to “secure” Paulo Dybala.

Sterling has reportedly agreed to join Barca

In the last days of the summer transfer window, Harry Kane announced that he was staying at Tottenham. But if he had gone to Manchester City, would Raheem Sterling have stayed with the reigning English champion? According to the Spanish daily Sport, the Three Lions striker had agreed to join FC Barcelona this summer without the negotiations going further. However, the two sides have reportedly maintained contact, and Raheem Sterling is keen to play a key role at the Blaugrana.

Our opinion : In view of its finances, Barça could try to be loaned to the English international this winter.

Lewandowski could re-join with Bayern Munich

Under contract with Bayern Munich until June 2023, Robert Lewandowski could soon extend his lease according to information from Bild. The German daily specifies that the 33-year-old Polish striker is feeling good in Bavaria and that he would like to continue until 2025.

Our opinion : Unless the situation turns around or an XXL offer from another club, there is no reason why the beautiful story between Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich should not be stretched out over time.

Salah asks for record salary to extend at Liverpool

According to information from the English media The Independent, Mohamed Salah is said to be asking for a weekly salary of some 450,000 euros, which would make him Liverpool’s highest paid player. Currently under contract until June 2023, the Egyptian international has made a great start to the season with already nine goals scored in all competitions.

Our opinion : The Reds will have to pay the price if they want to keep one of the best strikers in the world.

Rüdiger reportedly disappointed with Chelsea’s latest offer

An indispensable part of Thomas Tuchel’s defense, Antonio Rüdiger is currently in negotiations with Chelsea to extend his contract which ends in June 2022. However, Sky Germany said on Tuesday that discussions were currently at a standstill. The reason ? The latest offer from the reigning European champions has reportedly disappointed the 28-year-old German player.

Our opinion : While Bayern Munich and Juventus are following the case closely, Chelsea will quickly have to react to keep their defender.

Vlahovic will not extend with Fiorentina

In a statement published Tuesday on the official Fiorentina website, Rocco Commisso, the president of Viola, indicated that his striker Dusan Vlahovic, under contract until June 2023, would not extend. “As you know, Fiorentina made a very important offer to the player, a contract offer that would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club. Our offer had also been improved several times over time to meet the demands of Dusan and his entourage, but despite our efforts, the renewal proposal was not accepted.“, he wrote.

Our opinion : Dusan Vlahovic should be a highly coveted player in the next summer transfer window.

