Samy Naceri responds to Saïd Taghmaoui who says he “never returned the ball”

Tuesday, Télé-Loisirs took up remarks by Saïd Taghmaoui, made during an interview for the Youtube channel Yes Hustle. The actor explained in particular to have helped launch the career of Samy Naceri, who, in his words, would not have “never returned the ballThe star actor of the Taxi saga wanted to answer him.
On September 29, the Youtube channel Yes Hustle puts online a long interview with Saïd Taghmaoui. At LeChairman’s microphone, the 48-year-old actor obviously talks about his career, but also his love for boxing, his new life in the United States, and even the help he has given to his fellow actors in the past. Thus, Saïd Taghmaoui explains how he would have contributed to launch the career of Samy Naceri in the early 1990s, by imposing it on the TV movie Brothers: Red Roulette by Olivier Dahan. “I have always been very generous, when I can share, I share. When I can help, I help. When I can do good, I do it… But there you go, it’s not the same for everyone“explains the actor at LeChairman’s microphone. Before tackling his former colleague:”Samy, indeed, afterwards, he exploded with Taxi […] and he never returned the ball, and he could have done it fifteen times“.
Samy Naceri responds to Saïd Taghmaoui
This Wednesday, October 6, Samy Naceri contacted the editorial staff of TV-Leisure, in order to respond to the words of the actor Hatred : “Saïd Taghmaoui said he was the one who put my foot in the box at the movies. You should know that, long before meeting him, I was already doing cinema, we are not the same age (Saïd Taghmaoui is 48, Samy Naceri is 60, editor’s note). I did not wait for him to make films. And the person who introduced me to Olivier Dahan is Bruno Delahaye, who has been a casting director for 35 years, who now does castings for TF1, France 2, who did the casting of The truth if I lie!, of Raï, and of Frères: La Roulette rouge, therefore, where we had the main roles, Saïd Taghmaoui and me. And it is thanks to Bruno Delahaye that I made Olivier Dahan’s film. Before I had done figuration, small roles, so it’s true that it was my first real big role ” explains Samy Naceri. “Saïd Taghmaoui has nothing to do with this story at all. I do not see why he appropriates the fact of having put his foot in the stirrup. He says that to whoever wants to hear it, but I do not know why…”