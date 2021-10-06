Sébastien Lecornu, the Minister of Overseas Territories, has arrived in New Caledo

Since last night, the Minister of Overseas Territories arrived in New Caledonia. The objective of this visit? Ensure the proper organization of the consultation on December 12 and take stock of the management of the health crisis.

It’s official ! The Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, arrived this Tuesday evening October 5 in New Caledonia. For this fourth visit to Le Caillou, the objective is clear: to prepare the organization of the consultation on December 12, with a view to the referendum. But not only. This visit will also aim to take stock of the management of the health crisis in the territory. The Minister of Overseas Territories has also shared his arrival on Twitter:

Happy to land in #New Caledonia, where I am starting my isolation septaine tonight. From next week I will be meeting the Caledonians. – Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) October 5, 2021

After his arrival last night at La Tontouta, Sébastien Lecornu immediately joined the high commission to complete his septaine. A time that he should use to organize the rest of his trip. The representative of the State specified yesterday on social networks that exchanges were planned from October 13 to 18 “With all the active forces in the territory on the way out of the health crisis and the means to ensure the proper organization of the consultation on December 12”.





A consultation held by some of the Loyalists. The MPC, Generations NC and the Caledonian Republicans said it yesterday with a common voice: they want the consultation to be maintained until December 12, and ask to know the conditions of France’s aid for the financing of the crisis in case of “yes” to independence. They also wish to benefit from the experience of the State in the institutional management of this crisis.

As for the separatists, the Caledonian Union and the FLNKS had expressed the will to consider “a postponement of this consultation”.

This morning, as soon as he woke up, Sébastien Lecornu shared on his Facebook account a photo of the umbrella spire of the hut of the High Commission of the Republic in New Caledonia.