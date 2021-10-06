Sekou Doumbouya, story already over with the Brooklyn Nets!

Sekou Doumbouya will simply have had time to play a preseason game with the Brooklyn Nets. Almost a month after arriving from the Detroit Pistons as part of the trade in DeAndre Jordan, the Frenchman is already leaving this team.

Indeed, according to the information by The Athletic Shams reporter Charania, the winger was sent, with a second round pick of the NBA Draft, to the Houston Rockets for a check for $ 110,000. Suffice to say that Brooklyn did not want to bother with his salary, estimated at $ 3.6 million.

What about the Texans’ intentions with the Habs? They planned to cut it! Despite a phase of reconstruction, the Rockets do not count on him and do not have the project to integrate him into the current group.





And as much to say it right away, it is about a hard blow for Doumbouya. Even if the former Limoges will benefit from the status of free player, his future in the NBA seems compromised. As the start of the season approaches, the franchises have already built up their workforce.

And it will therefore not be easy for the Habs to find an interesting opportunity. At 20, Sekou Doumbouya finds himself in a delicate situation …

