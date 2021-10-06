Selections: 41 matches in 9 days for the 17 internationals of PSG

The international October truce really begins this Wednesday evening and it will be at the very least intense for the 17 players of the PSG concerned: no less than 41 games in 9 days await them.

PSG has returned to its usual rhythm of one match per week during the month of September, the Champions League having resumed, and it is surely not the international truce that will allow the 17 Parisian players concerned to rest a little. In addition to traveling across the planet, the number of matches they will have to play is significant since each will have to play at least two, the South Americans and the Moroccan Hakimi having the same right to three matches.

A usual program for Europeans and Senegalese

Unlike the previous truce, it is the European internationals who have the fewest matches to play since there are only two on the program per player: the French Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappé will play against Belgium then Italy or Spain, the Italians Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti will face Spain then France or Belgium, the German Thilo Kehrer will challenge Romania then North Macedonia, the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum will be opposed to Latvia then to Gibraltar while the two Portuguese Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira will face Qatar and Luxembourg.





Portugal will also be the only nation mentioned to play a friendly match, the intensity of which will necessarily be less than the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup or the Nations League matches that the French and Italians will play. In Africa, Abdou’s Senegal Diallo and Idrissa Gueye also has two matches in the program with a home and away against Namibia. It is also, logically, the players who return will be the first since French and Italian will have finished next Sunday, the others by finishing for the most part the next day or Tuesday, October 12 later.

Three matches for the others, and a practically mandatory absence for PSG / Angers

Of the 17 internationals concerned, no less than seven of them even have three matches on the program: Argentines Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos, Costa Rican Keylor Navas and finally the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi who must catch up with the postponed match in Guinea from the last truce, hence this third match to be played. For these players, it will be impossible to participate in PSG / Angers which will mark the resumption of club competitions on Friday October 15 since they will still play with their selection the night before.

The only exception is the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi who will be done next Tuesday with his international matches but, after playing three games in barely six days, it will be difficult for Mauricio Pochettino to ask him for another effort that would see him chain four matches in just nine days, especially with the Champions League coming next. For PSG, these 41 matches spread over only 9 days will therefore have consequences on two levels: all the players will come back tired given the program and almost half of them will not even be able to replay with the club at the end of the truce …