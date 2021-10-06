Self-tests: it is now possible to obtain it in pharmacies

It’s official, after several days of waiting, the government approved the introduction of self-tests in the screening strategy against the coronavirus. Anyone who is asymptomatic wishing to be tested can purchase a self-test at a pharmacy. Explanations.

updated on October 6, 2021 at 3:46 p.m.



While some pharmacists had already received self-tests in their pharmacies, they will now be able to sell them. The government announced this Wednesday, October 6, the introduction of self-tests in its screening strategy against Covid-19. As a reminder, the self-tests are only intended for asymptomatic people who wish to be tested as a precaution. For people with symptoms, it is recommended to perform a PCR or antigen test.





Who can perform this self-test?



The Autotest can be used in two different ways. It can either be purchased at a pharmacy by the patient, who will do his own test himself, or it can be performed on a patient, under the supervision of a healthcare professional. For information: “the taking charge of the self-test is only possible if it is carried out under the supervision of a health professional who informs the result in the digital application made available by the government of New- Caledonia, “said the government in a press release.

How much does it cost ?

The pricing for healthcare professionals performing these tests is identical to that already in place for antigenic tests. In addition, the selling price of the self-test in pharmacies is set at 700 francs.