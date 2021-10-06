More

    Serge Aurier’s farewell message

    Sports


    Serge Aurier will not have been without a club for long. After terminating his contract with Tottenham at the end of the summer transfer window, the right-back wanted to take up a new challenge. If Arsenal and Everton were notably mentioned as possible destinations, the Ivorian international has finally initialed a three-season lease with Villarreal. The person thus finds his former coach at PSG, a certain Unai Emery. After signing his contract with the Spanish team, the former Parisian sent a farewell message to Tottenham on his social networks.


    “To my big family, my supporters! First of all, I want to thank all the Spurs fans for these four wonderful seasons by your side. They were all different but I leave with some great memories. I had a lot of fun playing wearing your colors proudly. It is true that everything was not perfect, there were moments of joy and sadness but know one thing, I have always played by investing 100%, without cheating! I have never seen myself in another club in England if not at your place! And I did not see myself joining the enemy even less because I have too much respect for our club, for our history and for all our moments shared together. You have shown unfailing support during these four seasons and I really want to thank you because you have given me a lot! The last few months have not been easy and I would have liked to say goodbye to you in better conditions, but each story comes to an end, you have to know how to accept it and move forward. ! I am now addressing you, my former teammates, my brothers with whom I have lived a lot. I really enjoyed playing alongside you, I know you will miss me especially in our locker room where I liked to set the mood. I wish you the best for this season and I promise I will come back to see you, you won’t be forgetting me anytime soon! Good luck Spurs, “. A farewell that will undoubtedly touch Tottenham players and fans …


