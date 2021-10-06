Sergio Ramos: Mauricio Pochettino’s doubts: “Maybe the player’s reality is different from 2014”

In an interview granted Tuesday evening to the Spanish program Universo Valdano, on Movistar +, Mauricio Pochettino expressed his first doubts concerning the physical potential of the 35-year-old world champion. “Maybe Sergio Ramos’ reality is different from 2014’s (Editor’s note: when he was in top form with Real Madrid), or that of Lionel Messi and Neymar… These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality“, first dropped the Argentinian technician.
“We all have in mind that they have been the best, but they have to be at their level. If they get that status back sure we can do anything“, he added. Thus, the Parisian coach has made a chain of meetings to his pair of central defenders Marquinhos-Presnel Kimpembe since the start of the season. But to last in all competitions, PSG will need and especially in defense where Sergio Ramos’ first steps with the Parisian jersey are more than ever expected.
