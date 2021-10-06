“SEVEN A EIGHT” – Murder of Gabby Petito: the affair that fascinates America

MISCELLANEOUS FACT – The death of instagramer Gabby Petito unleashes the passions of thousands of American internet users in search of the truth. “Seven to Eight” traces this affair.

A love story, violent heartbreaks and, perhaps, a homicide, followed online by thousands of Internet users. A young New York influencer, Gabby Petito was found dead in mid-September in an American national park where she was stopping off during a road trip with her fiancé. Since then, hundreds of Internet users have improvised themselves as investigators and prosecutors in a case which continues to grow in the United States. But how did we get there?

The love story between the two young people begins in 2015, during the high school years. Gabby is passionate about art and the internet. Brian Laundrie is a fan of climbing and drawing. Four years later, the couple moved in with Brian’s parents. They then begin to stage their romance on the Web.

A sudden break in contact

Last July, the two individuals, aged in their twenties, set off – in a converted van – for a 4-month trip to the American West. The young couple seem to live a perfect love, followed at a distance by their relatives on the networks. Several weeks later, at the end of August, the story of the happy days ends with a final photo and a text message sent to the girl’s parents. Without news for several days, Gabby’s family then tries to contact Brian. Without success. The parents of the 23-year-old do not respond either. Worried about this silence, the mother reports the disappearance of her daughter and alerts the police and the media. “It was after 8 or 9 days that I started to worry. It can’t be just a phone problem. I think she’s in danger. She needs help.”, she testified then. The police go to the Laundrie home. The van is found inside their garage. Brian, too, is there, home alone at the beginning of September. The young man and his parents assert their constitutional right to silence and refer the investigators to their lawyer. The latter is satisfied with a laconic statement: “The Laundrie family hope that the search for Miss Petito will be successful and that she will soon be reunited with her family”.

A big argument a few days before the disappearance

Investigators are stepping up research to understand how the trip ended and why the young instagramer remains nowhere to be found. Quickly, they discover that the couple quarreled before the disappearance. The police had even intervened following the call of a witness warning that a “man slapped his wife”. On August 12, the couple was filmed by the on-board camera of a police officer in the center of the country. “I’m crying because we’ve been arguing all morning. For personal stuff.”, complains Gabby Petito. “Some days I really have anxiety attacks. I have a blog and I’m building a site. It really stresses me out and he doesn’t think I can. We argued all morning and he didn’t want to let me into the car. I can’t take it anymore, he’s exhausting me “, she laments in tears. “I love Gaby. I hope she hasn’t complained about me”, retorts her fiancé whom the young girl admits having hit. After more than an hour of reflection and discussion, the police conclude that Brian is the victim and that Gabby would have delivered the first blows. They decide not to prosecute but ask them to go their separate ways for the night.

Murder of Gabby Petito: the poignant funeral of the instagramer broadcast live on the internet

On the strength of these discoveries, the police seek to identify the last stages of the couple. It is a family that films all its trips that will provide a decisive clue. “When we came out of our videos, we noticed that the van was in one of them, dating from August 27”, relates the woman. “We couldn’t believe it. We found the footage at midnight and three minutes later we were on the phone with the FBI to tell them about our discovery.”. The footage highlights the vehicle, isolated in a park in the center of the country, apparently without anyone around. This key testimony, corroborated by others, prompts the authorities to search the area.

A sinister discovery

After several days of beatings, the body of Gabby Petito was discovered on September 19. The autopsy concludes with a murder. This time, the police decide to go and arrest Brian. Except that the young man is missing. His parents indicate that he left for camping a few days earlier. A manhunt begins. For now, it is still unsuccessful. Brian has not been found, it is on his parents that America maintains its pressure. Each day, bouquets in memory of Gabby are delivered to their home in North Port (Florida) to make them crack. Without success until now.

