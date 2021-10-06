Severe depression healed thanks to an innovative brain stimulation device

DECRYPTION – The technique offers prospects for the care of patients whose symptoms are incurable.

Sarah had suffered from an extremely serious depression for five years and had exhausted all treatment options. An innovative deep brain stimulation device, tested at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, ultimately resulted in a dramatic improvement in her condition. The 36-year-old patient said therapy gave her back “A life worth living”, allowing her to spontaneously laugh for the first time in a long time.

This clinical case, described on October 4 in the journal Nature Medicine, is considered very promising. “For the first time in the field of psychiatry, researchers have developed personalized deep brain stimulation, adapted to the patient’s neurological and clinical profile. This work gives prospects of care for all patients in treatment failure ”, greet the Dr Marion Plaze, psychiatrist at Sainte-Anne hospital, in Paris.

